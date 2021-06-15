Town of Wolseley asking people to line the streets to honour RCMP officer who died on duty

The town of Wolseley, Sask., and the RCMP are asking people to come out and show their support for an officer killed on the job.

RCMP announced Saturday that Const. Shelby Patton had been hit by a stolen truck while on duty that morning and died at the scene.

Two people have been charged with manslaughter, possession of stolen property and more in his death.

On Monday night, a post on Wolseley's social media asked people to line the streets on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. CST as Patton's body is brought back to the Tubman Funeral Home.

People are being asked to line Poplar Street and Front Street as the procession travels over the west crossing and down Front Street onto Claude Street.

"They are asking just a quiet sign of support and to wear red. This is a chance for our community to show our support," the post said.

Police say Patton was following the stolen truck and initiated a traffic stop in Wolseley. Patton was approaching on foot when he was struck by the truck, police say. A passerby tried to resuscitate Patton, but was unable to do so.

Police say the two accused fled the scene and were arrested in a farmer's field in the town of Francis before 10 a.m. CST Saturday.

Patton had been a constable with the RCMP for more than six years. He worked at the Indian Head detachment since 2015. Before that he was on assignment at Parliament during February and March of 2015.