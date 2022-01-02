Indian Head reaches fundraising goal for Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park

The town of Indian Head is one step closer to developing a Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park, making sure the killed RCMP officer will not be forgotten.

Indian Head RCMP Const. Patton was killed on duty in June 12, 2021, while conducting a traffic stop in the town of Wolseley, east of Regina.

Earlier this week, the development committee of the memorial park announced on social media that they reached its fundraising goal and secured just over $155,400.

"When Const. Patton passed, of course, there was a huge outroar from the community of grief and sadness," said MacKenzie Craigie, facility operations manager of the town of Indian Head.

"Immediately the community, the region, co-workers, they felt like they needed to do something."

People in the community formed a Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park development committee in late July and quickly started fundraising in August, said Craigie.

In just five months the group raised more than $150,000 for the project.

"It's just amazing," said RCMP staff sergeant Devin Pugh, who sits with Const. Patton's widow and Craigie on the committee for the memorial park.

As a former detachment commander, Pugh was Const. Patton's first boss with the RCMP in Indian Head, he said.

"It's very, very touching and I am just amazed with the uptake in people stepping up and donating."

A green space with fitness equipment and picnic area

Besides local and regional support, people wanted to help from across the province and country, said Craigie.

The size of the future memorial park is approximately 140 feet by 170 feet, according to the town's facility operations manager, and it used to be a lot that was taken back by the town.

Today the green space has a walking trail running right through it.

"This is the perfect spot to have this memorial park," said Craigie.

The park will feature an entry arch, a memorial monument for the 26-year-old officer, a covered picnic area, the running trail and several pieces of outdoor exercise equipment, according to the town.

"I really think that, you know, Shelby would have really appreciated the type of park it's going to be," said Pugh.

"He was very dedicated to fitness and health, and that's a big component of this park…. I think it's so important to have a memorial that's going to represent who he was and the sacrifice that he made."

Today Pugh works in Regina, but he still lives in Indian Head, close to the future memorial park.

It will be a "pretty special tribute to remember him," he said.

The development committee has begun to purchase the different components for the park and hopes to open the park in late summer or early fall, according to Craigie.

It means a lot to the community to pay tribute to Const. Patton, she said.

"It's just the right thing to do to honour him for years to come," said Craigie.

"Emergency personnel, they are putting themselves in a vulnerable position every day just to keep us safe."