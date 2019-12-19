Const. 'Hawkeye' leaving @RPSTrafficUnit after educating Twitter about what he sees on the road

A popular Twitter account owner is leaving the Regina police traffic unit and heading back on patrol.

Const. Mike Hawkeye Seel runs the @RPSTrafficUnit account on Twitter. Seel knew it would be a four-year placement in traffic when he applied, he said. He will be back on patrol in January.

Seel took over the Twitter account because he saw it was a way to have fun and educate people about what traffic officers can encounter during their shifts.

"Being a police officer, you have to really be a professional all the time," Seel said. "Really watch your tone when you're sending a tweet because you could say something and be taken completely the wrong way."

"It's a minefield you get to kind of walk around," Seel said.

Cell phone ticket # 1400 on the year was a driver watching YouTube while driving. Never thought I would catch this many distracted drivers this year. <a href="https://twitter.com/reginapolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@reginapolice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/disappointed?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#disappointed</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/distracteddrivingkills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#distracteddrivingkills</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/justdrive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#justdrive</a> <a href="https://t.co/WXF80iVd7Q">pic.twitter.com/WXF80iVd7Q</a> —@RPSTrafficUnit

One of the main reasons he applied to come to traffic was because Seel was constantly seeing people talking on their phones or speeding on their days off, he said. Now he's given out 1,900 tickets in 2019 so far and 1,400 were for cellphone use.

Throughout four years working in traffic, there were some surprising aspects, Seel said, including impaired driving and people watching online videos while in the driver's seat.

"[One] person I had watching adult videos while they're driving — the people driving with their seatbelts on and having their kids jump around the back seat of their car," he said. "Those are the big ones that always kind of bug me."

Driving beside vehicle, driver holding phone in right hand looking at Facebook. Driver looks at me and sets phone down. When pulled over I tell driver "I pulled you over because you were on your phone back there". Her response "Was I? I thought it was in my purse." <a href="https://twitter.com/reginapolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@reginapolice</a> <a href="https://t.co/4YG2EMxrjO">pic.twitter.com/4YG2EMxrjO</a> —@RPSTrafficUnit

As well, he's had a variety of excuses throughout the years.

"The gentleman I had just a couple of weeks ago, he had his cell phone in his lap and he had an iPad and a laptop on his front passenger seat," he said. "And his thing was that he had lost his phone so he's trying to track it."

Seel said he told the man his phone was found so the man had no need to have all the screens open.

Driver mentions that he can't catch a break. Find out be was caught doing 169 km/hr on HWY 11 today by RPS CTSS Cst DOUGLAS and given a $899 fine and another vehicle impounded for 7 days. <a href="https://twitter.com/reginapolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@reginapolice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cantmakethisup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cantmakethisup</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/getoffyourphone?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#getoffyourphone</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rpsctss?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rpsctss</a> <a href="https://t.co/mM57m3qcx0">pic.twitter.com/mM57m3qcx0</a> —@RPSTrafficUnit

Only rarely did people get only a warning, he said.

"There's one gentleman that I pulled over a few years ago who was on a cell phone," he said. "I said 'Okay, what's going on?' because clearly something else is happening here."

The man's newborn child was having an allergic reaction to peanuts and an ambulance was on the way. Seel said he gave the man a warning and told him to get home safe.

Another incident, a young woman was crying about losing family members to cancer and in complete tears. Seel gave her a warning because he didn't want to be a jerk, he said.

"And they bragged about on Facebook saying 'I got away with this,'" Seel said. "I'm a lot more cautionary about it, warnings, because the people may be lying about what they're actually trying to say to get away with the warning."

Pull a vehicle over. Driver and front passenger wearing seatbelts. Three 1 year olds, a 4 year old, and a 12 year old in back seats, none in seatbelts, booster or child seats. Driver issued $525 in fines issued. <a href="https://twitter.com/reginapolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@reginapolice</a> <a href="https://t.co/Hb0fA57l4n">pic.twitter.com/Hb0fA57l4n</a> —@RPSTrafficUnit

In the future, Seel will still be on Twitter. About a month ago, he was approved to have a Twitter account for patrol, he said. It'll be different than the traffic account, with less GIFs, he said. To him, it's a lot more about educating people and letting people know what's going on.

"I'll still have times where I'm gonna be pulling people over and dealing with different things I can still kind of have fun with it."