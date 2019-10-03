Regina Conservative candidate Warren Steinley was convicted of impaired driving in 2001

Regina Lewvan Conservative candidate and former Saskatchewan Party MLA Warren Steinley was convicted of impaired driving in Swift Current in 2001.

Steinley was 19 when he was convicted of impaired driving.

According to court records, Steinley has subsequently received a record suspension, also known as a pardon.

Steinley released a statement about the incident Thursday.

"Almost 20 years ago when I was 19 years old I made a mistake. I took responsibility for my actions, paid the consequences, and received a pardon," the statement said.

"Since this mistake, I have moved on with my life, started a family, spent 8 years as a MLA, and given back to the community I hope to represent."

It went on to say, "drunk driving in Saskatchewan is far too prevalent and action must be taken.".

Steinley won the Conservative nomination in 2018 and continued his work as MLA for Regina Walsh Acres. He resigned from the Legislative Assembly on Sept. 11, the day the election was called.

He was first elected to the legislature in 2011.

Record suspensions are explained on a federal government website as follows:

"A record suspension allows people who were convicted of a criminal offence, but have completed their sentence and demonstrated that they are law-abiding citizens for a prescribed number of years, to have their criminal record kept separate and apart from other criminal records," the website says.

Steinley disclosed conviction to Saskatchewan Party

The impaired driving convictions of provincial politicians became a campaign issue in 2016.

Five candidates running in the election that year disclosed they had impaired driving convictions, including three from the Saskatchewan Party and two from the Saskatchewan NDP.

The three Saskatchewan party candidates — Terry Dennis, Eric Olauson and current Premier Scott Moe — were all elected.

At the time Premier Brad Wall said, "these things are disclosed to us and decisions are made." He added he was "more than comfortable" with the three men standing as candidates.

According to the province, "a record suspension does not erase the fact that a person has been convicted of a crime. However, it keeps your criminal record apart from other criminal records."

Record suspensions are requested through the National Parole Board.

Saskatchewan Party Executive Director Patrick Bundrock said Steinley disclosed his conviction for impaired driving and the subsequent pardon in 2016.

Bundrock said Steinley submitted a criminal record check which did not show his 2001 conviction.

"Warren has been very honest and upfront," Bundrock said.

Steinley part of traffic safety committee

In Dec. 2016, Steinley was the government spokesperson for SGI and promoted finding a safe ride home during the holiday season.

"Please make one resolution this new year — 'I will never drive when I'm impaired,' " Steinley said.

"Instead of making excuses to drive while impaired, create solutions to ensure you don't." -Warren Steinley, MLA <a href="https://t.co/Zorsnt3TUR">pic.twitter.com/Zorsnt3TUR</a> —@SGItweets

In 2013, Steinley was part of an all-party Special Committee on Traffic Safety. It was tasked with making recommendations to improve safety and reduce fatalities on provincial roads.

At the time, NDP MLA and committee member Danielle Chartier was critical of the final recommendations as she wanted the government to go further and seize the vehicles of drivers whose blood alcohol level registered .05 or higher.

CBC requested a comment from Conservative leader Andrew Scheer. Steinley organized Scheer's leadership campaign in Saskatchewan in 2017.

In a tweet on July 8, Scheer questioned Canadian laws on impaired driving while also calling it a "horrible crime."