Conservative MPs' rally at John A. Macdonald statue in Regina met by protestors

A group of Conservative MPs held a rally in Regina's Victoria Park Thursday morning to voice support for the John A. Macdonald statue that stands there.

Andrew Scheer, Michael Kram and Warren Steinley hosted the event on Sept. 3. It was both in-person at the statue and virtual in a Zoom call with about 19 people.

Scheer is the MP for Regina-Qu'Appelle, Kram represents Regina-Wascana and Steinley is the MP for Regina-Lewvan.

Voici un petit extrait de ce qui se passe. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/statueyqr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#statueyqr</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcsk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcsk</a> <a href="https://t.co/2yKE0AVlWW">pic.twitter.com/2yKE0AVlWW</a> —@EmmaPoissonRC

The rally was met by protestors advocating to have the statue removed. Calls to remove the statue go back to 2017.

In 2020, advocates had started a new petition calling for its removal. More than 2,600 people have since signed it.

Advocates said the statue should be removed because of John A. Macdonald creating the blueprint of residential schools and deliberately starving Indigenous peoples on the plains to force them into submission. Some advocates said it should be placed in a museum or the Saskatchewan Legislature, others suggested it should be destroyed.

The City of Regina has launched a review of the statue. Mayor Michael Fougere met with protestors in early July.

Protesters at Thursday's rally yelled out during the speeches.

"How about we have children removed from your home and then we can talk about who did it and if they're a good person," one yelled while Kram spoke.

"None of us are perfect," Kram said in his speech. "We cannot allow our history to be rewritten by an angry mob."

Des manifestants confrontent M. Scheer, qui essaie de leur parler. La tension est montée d’un cran, mais maintenant elle est redescendue alors qu’un homme avec un bébé parle calmement au député de reconciliation. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/statueyqr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#statueyqr</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcsk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcsk</a> <a href="https://t.co/SrA9jcF765">pic.twitter.com/SrA9jcF765</a> —@EmmaPoissonRC

In a statement, Scheer, Kram and Steinley said they are using the Sept. 3 event to encourage residents to show their support for the statue. They said the event was organized after protesters tore down a Macdonald statue in Montreal.

Scheer said the Regina statue is a celebration of Macdonald's positive contributions to Canada and "his role in the creation of the greatest country in the world."