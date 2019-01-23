Officer posing as scientist in fishing sting may hurt real researchers' work: prof

A sting operation where a conservation officer posed as a scientist to catch a man selling fish illegally could damage the relationship between real researchers and Indigenous people, according to a University of Saskatchewan associate professor.

Earlier this month, a judge found Donald Iron of Canoe Lake guilty of three counts of illegally marketing fish. Iron's charges stem from a conservation officer posing as a scientist for more than a year and buying $90 worth of fish.

Eric Lamb, an associate professor in the department of plant sciences at the U of S, said conducting investigations this way is damaging.

"Posing as a scientist is entirely inappropriate and I don't think they should ever be considering doing this under any circumstances," Lamb said.

Eric Lamb says when law enforcement starts posing as scientists to do carry out their duties, they damage the work of real scientists in terms of the relationships they've built with Indigenous communities - relationships that may have taken decades to build. (Submitted by Eric Lamb)

He said the department of agriculture has been working hard to establish good working relationships with Indigenous communities and the conservation sting has the potential to set that work back by "years."

Lamb cited a recent forum on Indigenous agriculture hosted at Wanuskewin last December as one such effort the university had taken in an attempt to build better relationships with Indigenous people in the province.

Lamb said that, in the future, conservation officers should take time to consider the potential long term consequences of their actions when conducting undercover investigations.

"There's many things [as a scientist] you might be wanting to do, and hearing that somebody would go out there and basically betray that trust to carry out a law enforcement operation is just it's very distressing to us," Lamb said.

A spokesperson from the ministry of environment said because the case is still before the courts they would be unable to comment on their investigation methods.

Iron is set to be sentenced on Feb. 14.