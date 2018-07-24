Conservancy group to protect iconic animals with new Sask. site

A conservancy group hopes to protect Saskatchewan wildlife like coyotes, beavers and deer with a new Pasqua Lake site.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) purchased 113 hectares of land at the Saskatchewan lake, including the marshes upstream.

Cameron Wood, the program director at the NCC, said gaining an understanding of the area and its livestock is the next step.

"One of the things that we always do when we secure a new property is do a bunch of surveys and inventories to find out exactly what's there," Wood said.

Habitats of at risk species a priority

Along with beloved Canadian animals like moose, the area is home to at risk birds.

"These (animals) are all grasslands birds who have their populations declining across North America," Wood said.

Bobolink populations have decreased by 80 per cent since the 1970s. (May Haga/State of Canada's Birds)

The bobolink, a black and white bird with a yellow head and markings throughout its wings, is one of the threatened species found at Pasqua Lake.

Wood said bald eagles can also be seen in the area during their migration periods in spring and fall.

Preserving biodiversity important to ecoregion and recreation

The popular lake and its habitat are part of the aspen parkland ecoregion, which stretches across Canada transitioning from open grasslands to true forests.

Aspen parkland is also home to many destination spots. Wood said preserving the Pasqua Lake area may increase public interest.

The Pasqua Lake property is one of several Saskatchewan areas owned by the Nature Conservancy of Canada. (Jason Bantle/Nature Conservancy of Canada)

He said the conservancy area won't be suitable for swimming, as there are trees and grasslands that can act as a filtration system for the lake, but encouraged activities like hiking around the area.

"Everything we allow is kind of foot access only but people can walk around, look around at wildflowers, the species that are out there and just kind of enjoy the views of the property," Wood said.