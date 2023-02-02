Bedard's time with Regina Pats may be over as NHL awaits

The Regina Pats cleared out their lockers Wednesday, closing the book on this season — and likely on Connor Bedard's junior hockey career.

The Pats pushed the Saskatoon Blades to the brink in the opening round of the Western Hockey League playoffs, but ultimately fell short, losing 4-1 in Game 7 Monday night.

"It's sad no matter what," Bedard said about this year's garbage day.

"I'm not sure of the future … whether I'll be back next year or not, but it's always tough to leave the group of guys you've been with all year."

Bedard was already a touted talent, but the centre and Pats captain has been projected to go No. 1 in the upcoming NHL draft after the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships. He won gold with Team Canada, breaking multiple records and earning tournament MVP honours.

WATCH | Connor Bedard speaks with media after playoff elimination:

Connor Bedard speaks with media after elimination from WHL playoffs Duration 0:32 Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick in the upcoming NHL draft, spoke with reporters in Regina Wednesday, two days after his team the Regina Pats were eliminated from the WHL playoffs.

He continued that tear when he returned to the Western Hockey League, finishing the regular season with 143 points, including 71 goals, and leading the Pats to their first playoff appearance in five years. As of publication, he was the WHL playoff scoring leader.

Hockey fans from all over flocked to see him play before he leaves for the NHL.

It seems that time has arrived.

High draft picks have been sent down to their Canadian Hockey League team so they can further develop, but many in the hockey world don't expect Bedard to be back in Regina.

"He's not coming back," said John Paddock, the Pats' head coach and general manager.

"I don't have much doubt that he's going to do it in the NHL."

Paddock called Bedard the best junior hockey player he ever coached. Some people in the league, he said, consider Bedard the best player the WHL has seen.

Paddock, who coached in the NHL, couldn't yet rank Bedard ahead of hall of famers he coached like Teemu Selanne and Daniel Alfredsson. But he believes Bedard can reach the same heights.

"The places that they are — I won't be alive when he goes into those places, but he'll do that," he said.

Bedard spent three years with the Pats, who drafted him as an underage player. He was the first player in WHL history to be granted exceptional player status, a rare designation given to players the CHL decides will develop better in one of its leagues than in their natural age division.

He cherishes getting to play for a historic franchise, he said, and has enjoyed his unique junior hockey experience, which started with playing in the COVID-19 bubble.

If this is the end, Bedard says he's thankful for the love Regina has shown him and his team.

"The community was so supportive of us and myself," he said. "I've had so much fun these last three years here."

NHL teams each have one or two regular-season games left. The team that finishes last has a one-in-four chance at getting the first pick in the draft.

WATCH | See practice through the eyes of Connor Bedard:

See practice through the eyes of Connor Bedard Duration 0:34 Hockey phenom Connor Bedard strapped on a GoPro for CBC during a practice.

As of publication, the Columbus Blue Jackets were at the bottom of the NHL standings , but the Anaheim Ducks and Chicago Blackhawks were each only one point ahead of Columbus.

Bedard will likely learn which city he'll be moving to when the NHL draft starts on June 28.