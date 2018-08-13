No conflict after Premier, MLAs spotted at Rider game with Harper and Wall: Commissioner

Investigations into potential conflicts of interest for elected officials are too short, according to a democratic reform activist.

Premier Scott Moe and cabinet minister Jeremy Harrison were spotted at a Saskatchewan Roughriders game in Regina speaking with former Prime Minister Stephen Harper. Harper was also photographed with former Premier Brad Wall at the game.

Ron Barclay, Saskatchewan's conflict of interest commissioner and registrar of lobbyists, said there was no conflict.

But perceived conflicts and potential future conflicts which could arise out of the situation should be taken into consideration as well, Democracy Watch's Duff Conacher told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition on Monday.

"They come very quickly with not very much investigation as to the possibility of conflicts that could exist," Conacher said of conflict investigations across Canada.

Harper now works as a consultant and Wall as a special adviser for a Calgary law firm.

"I'm not sure how the commissioner would know so quickly all the ... current and possible clients that may be developing with Mr. Harper's company or for himself individually."

An exciting evening of Western Canadian football <a href="https://twitter.com/calstampeders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@calstampeders</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/sskroughriders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sskroughriders</a>! Thank you for the Saskatchewan hospitality <a href="https://twitter.com/PremierScottMoe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PremierScottMoe</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/AndrewScheer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AndrewScheer</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/BradWall306?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BradWall306</a>! <a href="https://t.co/ZMvlIrcwv9">pic.twitter.com/ZMvlIrcwv9</a> —@stephenharper

Moe and Harrison had paid their own way into the game and did not violate a gifting policy, Barclay said.

Barclay said his investigation was thorough and that he "spent a fair amount of time on it" before finding that there was no breach of the conflict of interest act or lobbyist legislation.

"I thought this was pretty simple," Barclay said of his investigation, adding he spoke with the current and former politicians individually.

"There just wasn't any lobbying. I mean there either is lobbying or there isn't. It wasn't very complicated."

Barclay said if elected officials are offered gifts, such as Rider tickets, by someone who is doing business or likely to do business with the government, then the gift should be declined.