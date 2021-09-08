Suspected case of Omicron variant linked to 3 Saskatoon schools confirmed

A probable case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant that was linked to three Saskatoon elementary schools has been confirmed as a case of the variant by public health officials.

Staff, parents and guardians at Silverwood Heights, Vincent Massey and Caswell Community elementary schools received a letter from the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Wednesday stating that someone with a probable case of the variant had been at the schools.

A spokesperson for the the Saskatoon Public Schools division told CBC News on Thursday that the person didn't have contact with any students.

The provincial health authority provided more information on Friday, telling CBC News in an emailed statement that a public health investigation into the case found the adult had been exposed to the variant through someone who had travelled. It also said that nobody within the schools is considered a close contact.

"All proper protocols including masking, were followed when the individual was infectious. We are not able to provide further details, in order to protect the privacy of the individual," it said.

Veronica Baker, a spokesperson for the school board, said that classes continued as normal on Thursday and conclude for the holidays on Friday.

When asked if the school board would consider adjusting class sizes or changing policy in response to the appearance of the variant, Baker said "our school division works with local public health officials regarding cases. Based on this guidance, if changes to operations at our schools are required, we are ready to adjust."

All cases of COVID-19 being screened for variant

The health authority said that all COVID-19 cases are being screened by a single nucleotide polymorphism test. It quickly identifies samples that are likely to be a specific variant, which is why the case was considered probable by health officials.

According to the health authority, all COVID-19 cases then undergo further sequencing to determine the lineage of the case, at which point it can be confirmed.

On Thursday, the province reported there had been five total cases of the Omicron variant. It is unclear if this case has been included in that total.