Ex-credit union employee accused of fraud, theft

A former employee with Conexus Credit Union is facing fraud and theft charges in connection with the misappropriation members' funds over an estimated six-year period.

Police say the investigation began in early December, 2020 when a member of the credit union told Wakaw RCMP someone had taken money from their account.

Once police realized the "scope and complexities" of the alleged crime, the Saskatoon RCMP general investigation section took over.

After a 16-month investigation, a Wakaw man, 63, was arrested and charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 and one count of theft over $5,000.

"Eleven victims, the majority being seniors, were ultimately identified during the course of this investigation," said RCMP spokesman Sgt. Greg Smith. "Sadly, some of the victims died prior to the initial report made to police."

Police believe the 11 thefts happened between January 2013 and April 2019.

Conexus Credit Union it "sincerely" regrets the incident but did not specifically apologize to its members in a statement released on Thursday.

"Members can take comfort and have confidence this is an isolated incident linked to one former employee," it said. "We are here to reassure you, our members, that your hard-earned funds and assets are safe."

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on June 14.