Conexus Credit Union closing 9 branches, most of them in smaller communities, in Oct.

Conexus Credit Union is planning to close nine of its branches, most of them in rural Saskatchewan, on Oct. 2.

The credit union will close its locations in Chamberlain, Cupar, Drake, Middle Lake, Mossbank, Spy Hill and Young, along with two branches in Regina.

"We recognize this is a change for our members in these communities, which can be uncomfortable," CEO Eric Dillon said in a news release.

Conexus hinted at online banking as a reason for the closures, saying "banking is no longer a place to go, but a thing we do."

The release said the credit union would help existing members in those communities make a "smooth" transition as they lose a physical place to get some banking done. Conexus began notifying members of the upcoming closures on Friday and said it will offer information sessions next week.

June 10:

Mossbank – 7:30 p.m. CST at the Mossbank Community Centre.

Middle Lake – 7:30 p.m. CST at the Middle Lake Multiplex.

June 11:

Drake – 7:30 p.m. CST at the Drake Community Centre.

Fifth Avenue Branch & Wallace Branch, Regina – 7:30 p.m. CST at the Mamaweyatitan Centre, multi-purpose room West.

June 12:

Cupar – 7:30 p.m. CST at the Cupar Town Hall.

Young – 7:30 p.m. CST at the Young Community Town Hall.

June 13: