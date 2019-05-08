Conciliation board says class sizes shouldn't be part of Sask. teacher contract talks

A report by a Saskatchewan conciliation board says that class size and composition — main sticking points for the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) — should not be part of contract talks between teachers and the province.

Bargaining committees for the teachers and the government met with a conciliation board in late January.

The two sides have been working on a new contract for at least nine months. They declared an impasse in November, prior to meeting the board.

The conciliation board's report, released earlier this week, is supposed to guide both parties in future bargaining, but is not binding.

The report recommended that class sizes and composition should not be included in a collective bargaining agreement.

Saskatchewan's education ministry has said it won't discuss class-size and composition at the bargaining table. Minister Gord Wyant previously said the issue is "greater than the STF."

However, the province says it's committed to addressing the issue and announced the formation of a committee to examine classroom size and composition in November.

STF president Patrick Maze has argued that class size is a problem for both the province and school divisions to tackle and said the divisions don't have the funds to make an impact.

The conciliation board's report recommends the STF meet with the Minister of Education some time in the next four weeks to "explore potential partnerships to support classroom student learning and the teacher working environment."

In terms of compensation, the conciliation board recommended that teachers get a one per cent salary increase in year one of a new agreement, followed by a two per cent increase for years two and three.

That recommended raise is on top of a one per cent increase teachers received in September 2019.

Earlier this week, STF held a vote on implementing job-related sanctions.

"A sanction could be anything from basically nothing; if we get a strong sanctions vote, it can itself, sort of, cause government to want to come back to the table," Maze said Monday.

The results of that sanction vote have not been released.