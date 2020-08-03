Concerts giving seniors moments of joy in an isolating pandemic

Wes Froese sets up in front of a camera with his guitar and gets ready to sing. It's a weekly tradition that started during the pandemic and gives seniors hope things may get better.

Froese is the recreational co-ordinator at the Sherbrooke Community Centre in Saskatoon. He was hired to play for seniors and residents and still works as a freelance musician.

"My job here is to sing and play and eat," Froese said with a laugh. "You know back when we could blow out candles and still eat the cake."

Years ago, a couple was visiting when Froese was playing on a Friday afternoon. The couple decided it would be a great time to have coffee and a tradition started. Coffee at 3:00 p.m. became Friday coffee concerts with dozens of people gathering each week.

"I would play the piano and the ladies — the core group — would bring cookies," Froese said with a laugh. "It was a very, very positive time."

WATCH | Wes Froese provides a concert on July 31

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in mid-March, everything changed. Suddenly the centre was locked down to keep residents safe and the Friday afternoon concerts were gone.

"It's a good decision," Froese said. "It's just a bit hard."

Alice Cowell said she really missed the music.

"Oh it was lonely," Alice Cowell said. "I missed, you know, the get-togethers because we had so much fun."

Cowell started going to Froese's concerts after she first came to the Sherbrooke Community Centre about three years ago. She said she hasn't missed many in her time there.

Alice Cowell says music gives her something to live for during the isolating pandemic. (Photo by Rona Andreas)

"The music started, everybody started moving something. They were clapping and they were tapping their toes and just enjoying the music, everybody came alive," the 94-year-old said. "Seemed like he came in and pushed the happy button."

Froese said the centre is used to the occasional outbreak of the flu or cold, but this lockdown was unlike anything they've experienced.

Then an idea came up. Froese could livestream the Friday concerts. The stream is hosted by Froese and another musician. Volunteers or families can also join and say hello to the resident they are missing.

"It's a way to kind of bring our building residents together," Froese said. "Bringing us all sort of together in one place at one time … So hopefully it brings back a little of that community feeling."

Wes Froese is the recreation coordinator at the Sherbrooke Community Centre. (Skype)

It was an adjustment to watching Froese on TV, Cowell said.

"It's not the same but it's better than nothing," she said. "And you know, my feet are going and I'm just dancing by myself."

She said it changes her mood completely.

"It gets me out of a hopeless state of mind," Cowell said. "That gives me something to live for."

Alice Cowell is a 94-year-old resident at the Sherbrooke Community Centre. Cowell says during Wes Froese's concerts, it 'seemed like he came in and pushed the happy button.' (Photo by Rona Andreas)

Cowell said she's hopeful they'll get back to being able to gather once again.

Doris Friesen said Froese just has "a way with the music." Froese has been able to give very small, physically-distant concerts in a small area of the centre, something that means a lot to Friesen.

"Music is my everything," she said. "[It] keeps me alive. Keeps my toes tapping and my hands going and I just it's my life."

Doris Friesen said Wes Froese just has 'a way with the music.' (Photo by Rona Andreas)

Friesen said the live performances had been the biggest things she had missed during the pandemic. She said she was very happy when Froese was allowed to start doing the small performances.

"It was like Elton John walking into our house and doing an individual show," she said. "Oh my, if I could have hugged him I would have."

Froese said he'll probably always have a camera with him now, even when larger in-person shows are allowed to return. He said this way, if there are outbreaks of colds, flus, or anything else, people can join from their rooms.

About 1,000 people watch each performance, between the livestream and views from when it's posted online after.. Froese said he hopes everyone knows they can enjoy the songs, even if they are in other care homes.