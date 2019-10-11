City unveils concept for new Maple Leaf Pool

The new Maple Leaf Pool will feature improved access for swimmers with mobility issues, according to the concept plan unveiled by the City of Regina.

The design plan, made public on Friday, follows a consultation period that saw more than 400 citizens gave feedback on the proposal.

According to a news release from the city, the L-shaped pool features a zero-depth, beach-like entry designed to improve access for swimmers with mobility issues.

Change room and washroom facilities will also feature an accessible lift and table.

The estimated $4.5-million project is being finalized and is expected to be brought before city council to be considered in its 2020 budget.

The 70-year-old pool was the subject of debate between residents of the Heritage neighbourhood and the city late last year after the city planned to close it because of safety issues. Residents rallied around the pool, saying it served as an important recreation fixture in the neighbourhood.

The city decided to replace the pool instead of closing it.

"We heard from area residents that Maple Leaf Pool is a community hub and a gathering place for family and friends to spend the day together," Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said in the release. "We believe we have achieved a design that will best serve the community, from both an accessibility and a sociability perspective."