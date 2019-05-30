Competitive pole dancer taking on championships and stereotypes

Danielle Reed was just looking for a new way to stay in shape. Now, a few years later, the Regina woman is off to a national competition showcasing a lesser-known competitive sport: pole dancing.

Reed has a background in gymnastics, which made pole dancing the perfect fit.

"My girlfriend and I have always been intrigued about pole dancing. So, we signed up for a class," she said. "[I] just like instantly fell in love with it and I just felt like this was where I needed to be."

Reed is off to Toronto on June 1 and 2 to compete in the Canadian Pole Fitness and Aerial Hoop National Championship.

Danielle Reed started pole fitness after looking for a new way to stay in shape. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Competitions were a natural progression for Reed, who signed up for them as soon as she found them.

"I absolutely love performing," she said. "So, I train even harder now to kind of do the best that I can."

There are misconceptions that come with competitive pole dancing, she said.

"As soon as I say pole dancing, a lot of people kind of give me a weird look," Reed said.

"When I explain that I actually am involved with competitions then they're like kind of intrigued and so I always tell them, I'm like 'You have to try a class."

Anya Holgerson, Reed's instructor, said she want people to think of pole dancing as a good workout.

Danielle Reed currently trains at the Eclipse Pole Fitness studio. (Dan Plaster/CBC)

Dancers on the rise

The community surrounding Reed is very supportive and has helped her get to the level she's at now.

"Everyone loves each other and is happy for each other. We always push each other," she said. "It feels really like a family."

Reed is one of many in Regina who have recently joined the sport, said Anya Holgerson, Reed's instructor at Eclipse Pole Fitness.

Holgerson has been teaching pole dancing in the city for nearly 10 years. She said more people are starting to try it out, something she attributes to an increase in visibility.

When new students come in, Holgerson warns them to not expect the stereotypical pole dancing.

"Pole dancing has that stigma, like you're gonna be a stripper or something, where it's mainly a fitness space," she said.

Anya Holgerson has been a pole fitness instructor for nearly a decade. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Make it sexy to appreciate your body

The main focus for the workout is on the upper body and core, Holgerson said.

"A lot of the strain is getting that back and shoulders strengthened up so that we can prevent injury from happening as well," she said. "And then we also have we encourage people to do flexibility component with it."

One common misconception is that only people with a certain body type can take part, she said, when in reality anyone can do it. Some like it for the fitness, while others like it for the empowerment.

"If you want to do it to be sexy and to dance for it, then go for it. That's I think why we love pole dancing," she said.

"You don't have to be kind of sexy in any sort of way or you can make it slightly sexy to appreciate your body."

Danielle Reed said the dancing is difficult but her gymnastic background helps. (Dan Plaster/CBC)

The dancing can empower people by how they learn to move and gain strength, Holgerson said.

"The stronger they get and the more they can respect what their body is doing, the better we feel and we can embrace our bodies."

A variety of people join in on the classes, including teachers, nurses, former athletes and homemakers.

"It's a place where we can all come together in one common space and just kind of like let go and be ourselves," she said.

'Pole is more than just like dancing it's also fitness and it's also a sport,' Reed said. (Dan Plaster/CBC)

At this competition, Reed will be competing as a 'Nationals Level Pro' for the first time on a national stage.

"I'm a little nervous and anxious but also really excited," she said.

She hopes to perform her routine flawlessly and earn a place in the top three, she said.

"But I always strive to just go out there and have a good time," Reed said. "And if there are any mistakes, then I know where to better myself and work on when I come back for training."

For other women thinking about trying out the sport, Reed encourages them to jump in.

"If it's something that you want to try and get out of your comfort zone, pole fitness is the best thing to try," she said.

"You'd be surprised at how well you can pick up at this sport."