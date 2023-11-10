Content
Saskatchewan Community

Regina Bites column launches newsletter

Find your next favourite place to eat with the new Regina Bites newsletter.

CBC Communications ·
Place ware is set behind the words "Regina Bites". As a background there are several images of food from various restaurants.
Satisfy that grumbling stomach with the Regina Bites newsletter. (CBC)

Feeling uninspired by dining out in Regina? Foodie Allan Pulga is here to help.

The Regina Bites newsletter is your new ticket to great grub ideas around the Queen City.

Every Thursday for seven weeks, get an insider's peek at some of the best and newest eats in Regina. From nationally known Greek pizza to heavenly baked goods, you are sure to learn of a new place to chow down.

Regina Bites is a newsletter to help settle that grumbling stomach for newcomers, longtime residents and visitors alike.

