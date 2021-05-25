The Neighbourhood Project
Nominate your neighbour(s) and you both can win some local swag!
Do you have a neighbour who goes above and beyond to make your life or community better? It can be a grocery run, helping looking after your yard, cleaning up your street or just greeting everyone with a smile and a wave.
As long as we can see the light, we know that this pandemic will soon come to an end. Here's to those neighbours who brighten up our lives through good conversation & good deeds.
Your local CBC station wants to shine a little light on you both with a glowing prize pack for both you and your neighbour.
How to enter:
Tell us about your neighbour by e-mailing the CBC Radio One show where you heard about the contest.
Morning Edition
Saskatoon Morning
Afternoon Edition
Saskatchewan Weekend
Did you hear about the contest on the CBC Saskatchewan News at 6? Tweet Sam Maciag & Fiona Odlum to enter.
TUNE IN!
102.5fm, Regina & area - The Morning Edition, The Afternoon Edition and Saskatchewan Weekend.
94.1fm, Saskatoon & area - Saskatoon Morning, The Afternoon Edition and Saskatchewan Weekend.
540 am, across the province - The Morning Edition, The Afternoon Edition and Saskatchewan Weekend.
Click here for a full list of CBC Saskatchewan local programming
Prize pack details:
- Never forget the '90s as you blaze new paths with this red CBC plaid backpack.
- Impress the entire neighbourhood by cranking Saskatchewan Weekend Saturdays at 6 a.m. with this floating, waterproof and high-quality CBC bluetooth speaker.
- Stay hydrated while enjoying the nature in your neighbourhood with this collapsible CBC water bottle.
- Keep an eye on the finish line and never lose your way with this CBC hanging lantern.
- Protect your eyes while also catching the attention of all your neighbours by sporting this limited edition CBC Saskatchewan ball cap.
