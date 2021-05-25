The Neighbourhood Project

Do you have a neighbour who goes above and beyond to make your life or community better? It can be a grocery run, helping looking after your yard, cleaning up your street or just greeting everyone with a smile and a wave.

As long as we can see the light, we know that this pandemic will soon come to an end. Here's to those neighbours who brighten up our lives through good conversation & good deeds.

Your local CBC station wants to shine a little light on you both with a glowing prize pack for both you and your neighbour.

How to enter:

Tell us about your neighbour by e-mailing the CBC Radio One show where you heard about the contest.

Morning Edition

Saskatoon Morning

Afternoon Edition

Saskatchewan Weekend

Did you hear about the contest on the CBC Saskatchewan News at 6? Tweet Sam Maciag & Fiona Odlum to enter.



TUNE IN!



102.5fm, Regina & area - The Morning Edition, The Afternoon Edition and Saskatchewan Weekend.



94.1fm, Saskatoon & area - Saskatoon Morning, The Afternoon Edition and Saskatchewan Weekend.



540 am, across the province - The Morning Edition, The Afternoon Edition and Saskatchewan Weekend.

Click here for a full list of CBC Saskatchewan local programming

Prize pack details: