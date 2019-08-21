She's been filling in as CBC Saskatchewan News host. Now, Sam Maciag's TV gig is official.

As a long-time Saskatchewan radio host and reporter, Sam has more than a decade of experience in the media industry. Sam is a passionate journalist known for not only reporting on daily news, but providing a fresh outlook on pop culture and what's happening in our province.

Outside the office, Sam is an avid reader and also loves to be active, whether that's walking, lifting weights or taking a fitness class. To wind down, sometimes you'll find Sam drinking tea and crocheting a blanket or some other project. She also enjoys going to live concerts and musicals, binge-watching TV shows, finding new podcasts, cheering for her favourite football teams (Riders, Giants), and travelling -- especially to see her new nephew in Kelowna, B.C.

Her commitment and passion for literature and literacy rates lead to her starting a popular book club that continues to grow each month.

Sam's 'Little Library' Challenge

To celebrate her new position, Sam was keen on giving back to her community in a way that was representative of her literacy values. She chose her all-time favourite books to give to some lucky viewers.

Sam left her books at some of her favourite Regina's Little Libraries with a hand written note to contact her once they've found it! We will give an awesome CBC swag bag to each reader who finds these gems.

Get to know the team

The CBC Saskatchewan News at 6 duo take a break from their weekday duties to get to know one another.

