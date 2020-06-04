Hear More Black Voices

As people in the United States, and here at home , take a knee and rally to protest anti-Black racism and police brutality, many are looking for additional ways to educate themselves on the issues at hand. Here is a list of resources - many free to Canadians - that can help.

Podcasts and Interviews

The Skin We're In by Desmond Cole was released in January 2020. (Doubleday Canada, Martin Trainor/CBC)

Podcasts, radio and news interviews are another great way to expand your horizons and spend time listening to Black voices. Here are a few suggestions on where to start:

On Fresh Air, Nana aba Duncan's personal address is touching and powerful, in just under two minutes.

The Dami Adeniyi Show is a Saskatchewan based podcast that focuses on, promoting events, creativity, and businesses in Canada; with a focus on the African diaspora. Their vision is to spread positivity by creating a platform that inspires and motivates Africans in the diaspora. They are focused on marketing Africa, its people, and its organizations to the rest of the world.

The Mayes family's story teaches fortitude while providing valuable insight into Black settlement in Saskatchewan.

On June 1, The Current examined racism in Canada and the U.S. Host Matt Galloway interviewed Kandace Montgomery of Black Visions Collective, Eric Russell of Tree of Life Justice League, "How to be an Antiracist" author Ibram X. Kendi, and other thought leaders.

Books

Although many stores and libraries are closed due to COVID-19, it's still possible to borrow ebooks and audiobooks, or to purchase hard copies online.

If you're interested in reading more from Black Canadian authors, CBC Books shared these six recent works by Black Canadian authors .

Shauntay Grant is a writer and storyteller from Halifax, Nova Scotia. (CBC Arts)

If you're a parent, you might be looking for kid-friendly books that feature Black voices. Nova Scotian author Shauntay Grant's 2018 book Africville is beautifully illustrated and tells the story of the vibrant Black community in Halifax that was demolished by city officials in the 1960s. Last year, Grant took CBC Arts' Amanda Parris on a tour of the area .

Clockwise from top left: Rajean Willis, Dolores Mullings, Angela Bowden, Nasyir McGill (CBC)

TEDx events have been held across Atlantic Canada for several years. Watching TEDx talks are an opportunity to learn about topics that are not only interesting, but are important to Black Canadians.

Educational Docs and Films

(CBC)

These documentaries and films highlight different Black experiences in Canada, and are free to stream on CBC Gem in Canada.

In the short doc " Deeply Rooted ", filmmaker Cazhhmere sheds light on how she's constantly asked to explain where she's from -- despite being a 7th-generation black Canadian. Cazhhmere returns home to Halifax to delve into her family history that goes back more than two centuries.

" Fade Forward " is a short doc that tells the story of the first black-owned barbershop in Newfoundland and Labrador that has become a hub for newcomers in St. John's.

The film Across the Line tells the real-life story of a young, Black NHL hopeful living in the racially-divided community of Cole Harbour, N.S. in 1989.

S.A.C.H.M Virtual Heritage Museum tour

(SACHM, Facebook)

The Saskatchewan African Canadian Heritage Museum's primary purpose is to honour the history and contributions made of African Descent residents of Saskatchewan. Secondly, they also support those currently making an impact in Saskatchewan.



Through research, collecting and documenting, the contribution of African and African descent persons in Saskatchewan over the last 100 plus years is now available in their virtual museum