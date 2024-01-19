New CBC podcast Good Question, Saskatchewan aims to tackle your burning questions about the province

CBC has launched a series of seven local podcasts across Canada and one of them is here in Saskatchewan.

These new CBC podcasts spotlight and celebrate the diverse stories of your communities and answer listeners' questions from coast to coast.

Our local communities always have a new story to share. Whether it's the background on a mundane landmark you pass everyday, or an intriguing question about the place you've lived in for years, there's bound to be something new to learn.

Join journalists and friendly hosts on an adventure to uncover the hidden gems and highlight the authentic local stories in the heart of your community.

Here in Saskatchewan, CBC's Leisha Grebinski hosts Good Question, Saskatchewan, helping you answer questions about your community each week. No question is too big, too small or too weird.

Join Leisha in the first episode to find out how Regina-style pizza became so popular that it prompted a local business owner to keep his recipe under lock and key.

Stream Good Question, Saskatchewan on CBC Listen or wherever you get your podcasts.

Your burning questions about Saskatchewan, answered weekly. Nothing too big, too small, or too weird. What are you wondering? Email goodquestionsask@cbc.ca or fill in the form below.

About the Host

CBC's Leisha Grebinski hosts Good Question, Saskatchewan. (Carey Shaw Photography)

Saskatoon's Leisha Grebinski has been a trusted voice on CBC Radio One since 2013.

In November 2023 she became the host of provincewide call-in show Blue Sky.

In her time at CBC, she's ventured into many of Saskatoon's vibrant neighbourhoods to find stories that matter to her community. Her natural curiosity and tenacious quest for information have kept the people of Saskatoon enlightened and entertained.

Leisha received her BA in journalism and an MA from the University of Regina. She traveled to Mozambique on the U of R's Ron Robbins international journalism scholarship to report on HIV/AIDS projects and has won multiple industry awards for her storytelling.

She's worked for CBC in Regina, Winnipeg, Prince Rupert and Calgary, but can't imagine living anywhere but Saskatoon, where she resides with her husband, two children and fat black cat.

Leisha's love of nature takes her to all corners of the city to run, cross-country ski, bike, garden and play with her kids. She's also an ardent supporter of the local food scene and will try anything that lists saskatoon berries as an ingredient.

About all the new podcasts

CBC is thrilled to showcase these podcasts that prioritize unique, diverse stories from communities across the country. The public broadcaster is proud to meet Canadians where they are and when they need them, while staying relevant in an evolving and contemporary Canada.

These local podcasts around the country are organized into two formats:

This is…: Meet the people behind the essential, sometimes random, and occasionally infuriating stories shaping your community every week.

This is Vancouver Island.

This is Calgary.

This is Edmonton.

This is Ottawa.

Good Question…: Every week, this podcast will answer your questions about your community. Nothing too big, too small, or too weird.

Good Question, Saskatchewan.

Good Question, Montreal.

Good Question, P.E.I.