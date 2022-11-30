Make the season kind. Support Food Banks of Saskatchewan

Make the season kind this holiday by supporting Food Banks of Saskatchewan.

Our ask is simple. Please consider supporting the Food Banks of Saskatchewan to help it raise $1 million.

Financial contributions allow food banks to better respond to those in need.

This year the need is stronger than ever. Now is the perfect time to give back to your community.

This holiday season, consider supporting the Food Banks of Saskatchewan and making this holiday season great for all Saskatchewanians.

As a token of our appreciation, tune in to all our local programs (listed below) to have a chance to win this year's companion piece, the Make the Season Kind Recipe Book. The book includes recipes from chefs Ian Frias, Parviz Yazdani, Prema and Prasanna Ranganathan, Sergio Reyna and Wally Stephenson, and CBC's own Chris Haynes and Shauna Powers.

Not a cook, we will be also be giving away wood and acrylic CBC logo holiday ornaments created by Regina's Sticks & Doodles - the first ever CBC licensed reseller in our province (while quantities last)

A quote from Prema and Prasanna Ranganathan about their thoughts on food. (CBC)

Shauna Powers shares her thoughts on her dish in the recipe book. (CBC)

For a taste of our Make the Season Kind recipe book, check out this recipe from Shauna Powers, host of Saskatchewan Weekend. (CBC)

