Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Community

Make the season kind. Support Food Banks of Saskatchewan

CBC Saskatchewan works annually to make the season kind by promoting Food Banks of Saskatchewan to help the less fortunate during the holiday season.

Make the season kind by supporting Food Banks of Saskatchewan

CBC Communications ·
Teal banner with white snow graphic. Be charitable and think of the Food Bank at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/m/40008?v1=true
Make the season kind with CBC Saskatchewan. (CBC)

Make the season kind this holiday by supporting Food Banks of Saskatchewan.

Our ask is simple. Please consider supporting the Food Banks of Saskatchewan to help it raise $1 million.

Financial contributions allow food banks to better respond to those in need.

This year the need is stronger than ever. Now is the perfect time to give back to your community.

This holiday season, consider supporting the Food Banks of Saskatchewan and making this holiday season great for all Saskatchewanians.

CLICK HERE TO SUPPORT FOOD BANKS OF SASKATCHEWAN

The logo of the Food Banks of Saskatchewan

As a token of our appreciation, tune in to all our local programs (listed below) to have a chance to win this year's companion piece, the Make the Season Kind Recipe Book. The book includes recipes from chefs Ian Frias, Parviz Yazdani, Prema and Prasanna Ranganathan, Sergio Reyna and Wally Stephenson, and CBC's own Chris Haynes and Shauna Powers. 

Not a cook, we will be also be giving away wood and acrylic CBC logo holiday ornaments created by Regina's Sticks & Doodles - the first ever CBC licensed reseller in our province (while quantities last)

Purple, with food beside a quote from Prena and Prasanna Ranganathan, "Food is memories. Food is art. Food meets our physical needs but also fulfills our emotional ones. Food allows us to connect to our ancestry in a very immediate way and to pay homage to our family.
A quote from Prema and Prasanna Ranganathan about their thoughts on food. (CBC)
Light brown. A quote from Shauna Powers about her thoughts on food. "Food, compassion and sustainability go hand-in-hand for me, which is why I became vegan about 15 years ago. This dish is a tasty addition to any festive meal, regardless of your dietary preferences."
Shauna Powers shares her thoughts on her dish in the recipe book. (CBC)
Shauna Powers recipe for Spanakopita Peloponnisos that can be found in the Make the Season Kind Cookbook
For a taste of our Make the Season Kind recipe book, check out this recipe from Shauna Powers, host of Saskatchewan Weekend. (CBC)

Radio:

CBC Listen

TV:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now