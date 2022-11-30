Make the season kind. Support Food Banks of Saskatchewan
Make the season kind this holiday by supporting Food Banks of Saskatchewan.
Our ask is simple. Please consider supporting the Food Banks of Saskatchewan to help it raise $1 million.
Financial contributions allow food banks to better respond to those in need.
This year the need is stronger than ever. Now is the perfect time to give back to your community.
This holiday season, consider supporting the Food Banks of Saskatchewan and making this holiday season great for all Saskatchewanians.
CLICK HERE TO SUPPORT FOOD BANKS OF SASKATCHEWAN
As a token of our appreciation, tune in to all our local programs (listed below) to have a chance to win this year's companion piece, the Make the Season Kind Recipe Book. The book includes recipes from chefs Ian Frias, Parviz Yazdani, Prema and Prasanna Ranganathan, Sergio Reyna and Wally Stephenson, and CBC's own Chris Haynes and Shauna Powers.
Not a cook, we will be also be giving away wood and acrylic CBC logo holiday ornaments created by Regina's Sticks & Doodles - the first ever CBC licensed reseller in our province (while quantities last)
- Would you like a physical copy of our Make the Season Kind recipe book? Kindly send us your mailing info in the form provided!
Radio:
- Regina
- 102.5 FM CBC Radio One
- The Morning Edition - Weekdays at 6am
- Blue Sky - Weekdays at noon
- The Afternoon Edition - Weekdays at 4pm
- Saskatchewan Weekend - Saturdays and Sundays at 6am
- 102.5 FM CBC Radio One
- Saskatoon
- 94.1 FM CBC Radio One
- Saskatoon Morning - Weekdays at 6am
- 94.1 FM CBC Radio One
- Province Wide
- 540 AM CBC Radio One
TV: