Tune in to our COVID-19 Q&A for kids on May 19

Kids say the darndest things… and sometimes they also ask the best questions.

That's why CBC Saskatchewan is hosting a Q&A session on the ongoing pandemic with Saskatoon clinical microbiologist Dr. Joseph Blondeau and several students from across the province. The conversation will be moderated by CBC Saskatchewan's very own Peter Mills.

We're expecting that the students, ages 10-13, will ask Dr. B about topics like COVID-19 and school, activities, masks, vaccines, seeing family or friends, and more.

There's a good chance Dr. Blondeau will have answers to questions you or your kids are wondering about as well. There will also be questions chosen from the comment section, so people can participate that way if there's a question they'd like to raise.