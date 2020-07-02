CEBL becomes first pro sports league in Canada to return to play #OurGame
CBC to broadcast seven games nationally, live stream all 26 games
The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and CBC Sports announced the full schedule of games for the CEBL Summer Series, which tips off July 25 and will be the first live professional sports action in Canada since the COVID-19 outbreak in March.
The league's seven teams will convene in St. Catharines, Ont., for a 26-game competition that ends August 9 with the CEBL Championship game. The Saskatoon-based Saskatchewan Rattlers won the inaugural league championship last season.
CBC will broadcast seven games on television starting with the CEBL Summer Series opening-day doubleheader featuring the Hamilton Honey Badgers versus the Niagara River Lions at 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. PT) on Saturday, July 25, followed by the expansion Ottawa BlackJacks making their league debut against the Guelph Nighthawks at 3:50 p.m. ET (1:50 p.m. CST).
Game dates and times are subject to the status of the province of Ontario's phased-in reopening process.
CBC Sports will live stream all games of the Summer Series on the free CBC Gem streaming service, cbcsports.ca, and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices. The CEBL and CBC Sports announced a three-year partnership on November 26, 2019 that includes broadcast and streaming coverage each season.
CBC also just released the first episode of CEBL Championship 2019 - Backstage access into what marked the final chapter of a historic inaugural season for the CEBL plus hometown champions, the Saskatchewan Rattlers.
SCHEDULE
|
DATE
|
AWAY
|
HOME
|
TIME ET
|
PLATFORM
|
Sat July 25
|
Hamilton
|
Niagara
|
1:30pm
|
CBC TV
|
Sat July 25
|
Guelph
|
Ottawa
|
3:50pm
|
CBC TV
|
Sun July 26
|
Niagara
|
Saskatchewan
|
1:30pm
|
CBC GEM
|
Sun July 26
|
Fraser Valley
|
Edmonton
|
4pm
|
CBC GEM
|
Mon July 27
|
Guelph
|
Hamilton
|
5pm
|
CBC GEM
|
Mon July 27
|
Ottawa
|
Edmonton
|
7:30pm
|
CBC GEM
|
Tues July 28
|
Niagara
|
Guelph
|
5pm
|
CBC GEM
|
Tues July 28
|
Saskatchewan
|
Fraser Valley
|
7:30pm
|
CBC GEM
|
Wed July 29
|
Edmonton
|
Hamilton
|
7pm
|
CBC GEM
|
Thurs July 30
|
Ottawa
|
Fraser Valley
|
7pm
|
CBC GEM
|
Fri July 31
|
Edmonton
|
Niagara
|
3pm
|
CBC GEM
|
Fri July 31
|
Saskatchewan
|
Guelph
|
5:30pm
|
CBC GEM
|
Sat Aug 1
|
Hamilton
|
Fraser Valley
|
1:30pm
|
CBC TV
|
Sat Aug 1
|
Edmonton
|
Saskatchewan
|
3:50pm
|
CBC TV
|
Sun Aug 2
|
Ottawa
|
Hamilton
|
1:30pm
|
CBC Gem
|
Sun Aug 2
|
Fraser Valley
|
Niagara
|
4pm
|
CBC GEM
|
Mon Aug 3
|
Guelph
|
Edmonton
|
7pm
|
CBC GEM
|
Tues Aug 4
|
Hamilton
|
Saskatchewan
|
5pm
|
CBC GEM
|
Tues Aug 4
|
Niagara
|
Ottawa
|
7:30pm
|
CBC GEM
|
Wed Aug 5
|
Fraser Valley
|
Guelph
|
5pm
|
CBC GEM
|
Wed Aug 5
|
Saskatchewan
|
Ottawa
|
7:30pm
|
CBC GEM
|
Thurs Aug 6
|
6th Seed
|
3rd Seed
|
5pm
|
CBC GEM
|
Thurs Aug 6
|
5th Seed
|
4th Seed
|
7:30pm
|
CBC GEM
|
Sat Aug 8
|
QF Higher Seed
|
2nd Seed
|
1:30pm
|
CBC TV
|
Sat Aug 8
|
QF Lower Seed
|
1st Seed
|
3:50pm
|
CBC TV
|
Sun Aug 9
Championship Sunday
|
SF Lower Seed
|
SF Higher Seed
|
12pm
|
CBC TV