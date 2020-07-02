Skip to Main Content
CEBL becomes first pro sports league in Canada to return to play #OurGame
Community

CBC to broadcast seven games nationally, live stream all 26 games

CBC Communications ·
The CEBL Summer Series is set to tip off July 25. (CBC)

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and CBC Sports announced the full schedule of games for the CEBL Summer Series, which tips off July 25 and will be the first live professional sports action in Canada since the COVID-19 outbreak in March.

The league's seven teams will convene in St. Catharines, Ont., for a 26-game competition that ends August 9 with the CEBL Championship game. The Saskatoon-based Saskatchewan Rattlers won the inaugural league championship last season.

CBC will broadcast seven games on television starting with the CEBL Summer Series opening-day doubleheader featuring the Hamilton Honey Badgers versus the Niagara River Lions at 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. PT) on Saturday, July 25, followed by the expansion Ottawa BlackJacks making their league debut against the Guelph Nighthawks at 3:50 p.m. ET (1:50 p.m. CST). 

Game dates and times are subject to the status of the province of Ontario's phased-in reopening process.

CBC Sports will live stream all games of the Summer Series on the free CBC Gem streaming service, cbcsports.ca, and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices. The CEBL and CBC Sports announced a three-year partnership on November 26, 2019 that includes broadcast and streaming coverage each season. 

CBC also just released the first episode of CEBL Championship 2019 - Backstage access into what marked the final chapter of a historic inaugural season for the CEBL plus hometown champions, the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

SCHEDULE

DATE

AWAY

HOME

TIME ET

PLATFORM

Sat July 25

Hamilton

Niagara

1:30pm

CBC TV

Sat July 25

Guelph

Ottawa

3:50pm

CBC TV

Sun July 26

Niagara

Saskatchewan

1:30pm 

CBC GEM

Sun July 26

Fraser Valley

Edmonton

4pm

CBC GEM

Mon July 27

Guelph

Hamilton

5pm

CBC GEM

Mon July 27

Ottawa

Edmonton

7:30pm

CBC GEM

Tues July 28

Niagara

Guelph

5pm

CBC GEM

Tues July 28

Saskatchewan

Fraser Valley

7:30pm

CBC GEM

Wed July 29

Edmonton

Hamilton

7pm

CBC GEM

Thurs July 30

Ottawa 

Fraser Valley

7pm

CBC GEM

Fri July 31

Edmonton

Niagara

3pm

CBC GEM

Fri July 31

Saskatchewan

Guelph

5:30pm

CBC GEM

Sat Aug 1

Hamilton

Fraser Valley

1:30pm

CBC TV

Sat Aug 1

Edmonton

Saskatchewan

3:50pm

CBC TV

Sun Aug 2

Ottawa

Hamilton

1:30pm

CBC Gem

Sun Aug 2

Fraser Valley

Niagara

4pm

CBC GEM

Mon Aug 3

Guelph

Edmonton

7pm

CBC GEM

Tues Aug 4

Hamilton

Saskatchewan

5pm

CBC GEM

Tues Aug 4

Niagara

Ottawa

7:30pm

CBC GEM

Wed Aug 5

Fraser Valley

Guelph

5pm

CBC GEM

Wed Aug 5

Saskatchewan

Ottawa

7:30pm

CBC GEM

Thurs Aug 6

6th Seed

3rd Seed

5pm

CBC GEM

Thurs Aug 6

5th Seed

4th Seed

7:30pm

CBC GEM

Sat Aug 8

QF Higher Seed

2nd Seed

1:30pm 

CBC TV

Sat Aug 8

QF Lower Seed

1st Seed

3:50pm

CBC TV

Sun Aug 9

Championship Sunday

SF Lower Seed

SF Higher Seed

12pm 

CBC TV

 

