CEBL becomes first pro sports league in Canada to return to play #OurGame

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and CBC Sports announced the full schedule of games for the CEBL Summer Series, which tips off July 25 and will be the first live professional sports action in Canada since the COVID-19 outbreak in March.

The league's seven teams will convene in St. Catharines, Ont., for a 26-game competition that ends August 9 with the CEBL Championship game. The Saskatoon-based Saskatchewan Rattlers won the inaugural league championship last season.

CBC will broadcast seven games on television starting with the CEBL Summer Series opening-day doubleheader featuring the Hamilton Honey Badgers versus the Niagara River Lions at 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. PT) on Saturday, July 25, followed by the expansion Ottawa BlackJacks making their league debut against the Guelph Nighthawks at 3:50 p.m. ET (1:50 p.m. CST).

Game dates and times are subject to the status of the province of Ontario's phased-in reopening process.

CBC Sports will live stream all games of the Summer Series on the free CBC Gem streaming service, cbcsports.ca, and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices. The CEBL and CBC Sports announced a three-year partnership on November 26, 2019 that includes broadcast and streaming coverage each season.

CBC also just released the first episode of CEBL Championship 2019 - Backstage access into what marked the final chapter of a historic inaugural season for the CEBL plus hometown champions, the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

SCHEDULE