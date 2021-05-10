Run with us at the 42nd Annual Saskatchewan Marathon

Join the CBC Saskatchewan team at the 42nd annual Saskatchewan Marathon, taking place virtually this year.

CBC Saskatchewan is proud to be the official sponsor of this year's event, which runs from Friday, May 28th to Monday, June 28th.

Saskatoon Morning host Leisha Grebinski and newsreader Danny Kerslake are both taking on the half marathon, and associate producer Heather Morrison is going for the full marathon of 42.2 kilometres.

Saskatchewan News at 6 host Sam Maciag is walking and running in this year's marathon. Also taking part is the CBC's Karin Chatterson, Tory Gillis, Jennifer Geens, Matt Howard, and Florence Hwang.

This year you get to choose where you run or walk... even a treadmill will do! You can also be anywhere in the province. The half marathon is like running from Saskatoon to Warman, and the full marathon is like running from Yorkton to Melville.

Even though the event looks a bit different this year, you can still expect lots of goodies courtesy of Saskatchewan Marathon. With your registration you'll receive a medal, T-shirt, free training, and more.

Don't forget to let us know why you run by tagging @cbcsask on social channels with the hashtag #cbcwhyirun.



Ever wonder why CBC staff run and what songs keep them motivated? Check out their stories and find a special CBC Sask Spotify running playlist below.

Saskatchewan Marathon Fun Facts

The Saskatchewan Marathon is one of the longest running marathons in Canada. When it first started in 1979, it had only the full marathon distance. It now has more options, including a kids' run, five and 10 kilometres, and a half and full marathon.

The Saskatchewan Marathon is also considered a first class event -- it's even a Boston Marathon qualifier.

The current record for women hasn't been broken since 1990. That year Donna Grisak ran the marathon in just under three hours. The men's Sask Marathon record is held by David Mutai. In 2019 it took him just 2:22:09.

Registration on the marathon website is now open – click here to register and for more information.

Don't forget to check out our Spotify playlist below.