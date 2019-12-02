CBC Saskatchewan's Comfort & Joy Kicks off Dec. 3

From Tuesday, Dec. 3 until Tuesday, Dec. 24, consider lending a hand to those in need by donating to our Comfort and Joy campaign in support of the Food Banks of Saskatchewan.

Your donation to the Comfort & Joy Campaign goes to purchase groceries so that everyone in our community will receive a hamper filled with the food they need to prepare a hearty breakfast and nutritious Christmas dinner complete with all the fixings!

Join us in Regina!

CBC Saskatchewan's The Morning Edition and host Stefani Langenegger will be broadcasting live-on-location at McCallum Hill Centre Tower II (1881 Scarth Street) in Downtown Regina on Friday, Dec. 6 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

There will be coffee, treats and special guests including Hitchhikers Improv, a local star of CBC's The Great Canadian Baking Show, the vile one with termites in his smile plus all the holiday cheer and warmth you'd expect from your local CBC.



The first 75 guests will receive a limited edition CBC Saskatchewan tree ornament.



Donate over $50 in-person and become the proud owner of a pair of ugly CBC holiday socks - a guaranteed hit at your upcoming staff party and the talk of every social gathering you attend this season! While quantities last.

Join us in Saskatoon!

CBC Saskatoon's Saskatoon Morning and host Jennifer Quesnel will be broadcasting live-on-location at Citizen Cafe & Bakery (18 23rd Street East) in Saskatoon on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.





The first 75 guests will receive a limited edition CBC Saskatoon tree ornament.



Donate over $50 in-person and become the proud owner of a pair of ugly CBC holiday socks - a guaranteed hit at your upcoming staff party and the talk of every social gathering you attend this season! While quantities last.



Did you know?

Saskatchewan Food Banks are visited over 37,000 times every month.

Forty-three per cent of Saskatchewan's food bank users are children.

A donation of $75 buys a family a complete hamper for the holidays.

A donation of $30 buys a turkey or a ham for a family.

A donation of $25 buys Christmas breakfast for a family.

A donation of $20 buys fresh produce for a healthy meal.

While many of us take it for granted that we'll be getting together with family and friends to enjoy a dinner with all the trimmings, we need to remember that there are thousands of people throughout Saskatchewan who can't afford to put food on the table, not only at Christmas, but throughout the year.

When you donate to the CBC Comfort & Joy Campaign, your donation helps to ensure that children, families and seniors in need have enough to eat.

Follow along on social media using the hashtag #CBCComfortJoy