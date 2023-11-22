Make the season kind. Support Food Banks of Saskatchewan

In Saskatchewan, kindness is what we do.

CBC Saskatchewan works annually to help the less fortunate during the holiday season by promoting Food Banks of Saskatchewan.

This year, our ask is simple. Please consider donating. The goal is to raise $1 million.

Financial contributions allow food banks to better help those in need.

Inflation is driving hunger and food insecurity, and Saskatchewan's food banks are seeing increased demand. Your donations will ensure they are ready to help.

The week of Dec. 8, join us for special broadcasts on CBC Radio One and CBC Listen .

The Morning Edition - Sask 5:43 Make the Season Kind: First Nations veteran pays it forward with kindness by honouring Regina elder's legacy This week we're sharing stories of kindness through CBC's Land of Living Stories series. Robin Cote, South Branch President of the Saskatchewan First Nations Veterans Association, says Women of the Dawn founder Ivy Kennedy deserves to be recognized for her kindness and community work this season. She calls it -- giving Kennedy "her flowers."

The Morning Edition - Sask 4:59 Make the Season Kind: Nigerian family met with kindness, instant friendship after immigrating to Swift Current This week we're sharing stories of kindness through CBC's Land of Living Stories series. When Beatrice Agbonavbare, her husband Senator and their five-year-old son Michael immigrated to Swift Current, Sask., from Nigeria in February, they were looking for security and a better life. It turned out to be less difficult than they imagined thanks to locals who went out of their way to make sure the family felt like they belonged.

The Morning Edition - Sask 5:17 Make the Season Kind: Rosthern, Sask., group on mission of kindness to help displaced Ukrainian families This week we're sharing stories of kindness through CBC's Land of Living Stories series. When the war in Ukraine broke out Linda Rudachyk felt overwhelmed by just how many people were in need there. But she and others in Rosthern didn't just sink into the couch in despair. They jumped to raise money.

Blue Sky 48:25 Food as kindness Today as we kicked off our campaign in support of the Food Banks of Saskatchewan we shared stories of how Saskatchewan people use food to make the season kind. We heard from a Saskatoon chef who is using soup to raise money for the local YWCA women's shelter. We learned about the work of Guru Nanak Free Kitchen in Regina and we took you to a daily lunch program at Trinity Lutheran Church in Regina ran by some superstar volunteers.

Another way to help

The face of hunger in our communities is real and there are many ways we can help. No matter how big or small, every act of kindness makes a difference.

Your community needs you. If you have time to give, you can volunteer at your local food bank.

Whether you sign up for a shift at a food bank warehouse or help out with special events, every contribution makes a difference.