Community support got newly opened SkyPark Regina through pandemic, manager says

A Regina business opened to provide a place to play was soon shuttered due to the pandemic. Now, SkyPark Regina has reopened its doors.

The centre includes a go-kart track, rock climbing walls, obstacle course and more. It opened on Feb. 18, 2020 and had to close 21 days later due to COVID-19 concerns.

"It was very difficult because we put so much time and effort into this project," Kenny Tran, the operations manager at SkyPark Regina, said.

"It took us about two years to get this project on the go. And financially too, there was no revenue, so at the same time it really hurt new businesses because new businesses did not qualify for any of the government federal grants."

All staff at the SkyPark are wearing personal protective equipment when working with the public, Kenny Tran said. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Tran said the landlord helped them out by deferring their payments during the pandemic. They were able to officially reopen on July 13, 2020.

"Things are looking good right now and we have great support from the City of Regina and the surrounding areas of Saskatchewan and people are coming through and helping us out," Tran said.

All the staff were hired back, he said. Thebusiness is constantly sanitizing different parts of the centre, operating at 50 per cent capacity, has people sanitizing their hands regularly and has staff wearing PPE, he said.

"Definitely there was a point where we thought that we weren't gonna open up," Tran said. "After the third month it did get really scary. But now the Government of Saskatchewan has allowed us to open up again and you know what we are happy."

SkyPark Regina is in the Regina Leader Place building. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Tran said it was the community that really got him through the pandemic.

"We had so much support," he said.

Tran said it's because of the people of Saskatchewan that they were able to open. He said similar places in other provinces are still shuttered due to the increased number of cases in the region. Everything is open except the soft playground, Tran said.

The business features a high obstacle course. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Tran said he hopes it can give people what they were missing when self-isolating.

"This provides exercise for people. I know we are all cooped up inside our houses and therefore now it's time to get out, get some exercise," he said.

He said the entire delay from the pandemic has taught him something about patience.

"It's nice to have that time off with your family and to give me time to be with my family for the last three months," he said. "With my wife and my two kids who were the main reason why we opened up this place."