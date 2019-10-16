Experts say inequality may have contributed to Regina community schools being hit harder by COVID-19

Regina's community schools account for about half of the COVID-19 cases reported so far in schools in the city this May. An advocate and a professor say families from these schools face extra challenges.

Regina schools have had more than 30 COVID-19 cases since returning to in-person learning on May 3. At least 16 have been in community schools.

"Community" is a designation given to schools in traditionally low income neighbourhoods. Community school families may not have internet, and may live in disadvantaged homes or poverty, according to the North Central Family Centre. Jamiy Moran, the executive director of that community centre, said the organization is trying to help.

"We've been delivering cleaning packages, food hampers, and if the kids have to stay isolated and don't have access to that internet, we are also delivering activity packages and educational packages," Moran said.

She said they've seen a high number of cases in the community and people requiring isolation, but also the community rallying to help. For example, Sacred Heart Community School had five cases from May 13 to 17.

The pandemic has shone a light on community issues, she said. Moran said agencies like hers are doing their best with food hampers when possible, but grocery store access, bank access and medical services aren't in the community for people to easily access.

"The people working in the community there in those entry level jobs. So there were a lot of community members who were unemployed because of the pandemic and then we've seen a huge increase in food insecurity here," Moran said.

Miguel Sanchez, an associate professor of social work at the University of Regina, said that before the pandemic, scientific analysis report showed how the most vulnerable become ill and die more frequently due to "unjust but avoidable" conditions and that COVID-19 has amplified the conditions.

Sanchez said Indigenous, racialized and new immigrant residents are more likely to experience income poverty than white residents.

"The scope of the effects of the pandemic is greater in these populations. We know already that there is little doubt that the pandemic constitutes a serious threat to the working population in poorer neighbourhoods," Sanchez said.

Miguel Sanchez is an associate professor at the University of Regina's faculty of social work. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

People in these situations are less likely to meet their basic needs and more likely to face financial stress if they do not work during the pandemic, face racism stigmatization in public places and have a lack of paid sick leave.

"These low income families [and] households, for a year have had to choose — because they have precarious work — they have to choose between going to work, losing their job or alternatively precariously confining themselves."

This means more COVID-19 cases in traditionally low-income neighbourhoods and more concentrated cases in their schools, Sanchez said. To help, Sanchez is calling for a universal approach with public health help for things such as sick leave and isolation.

Sanchez said he's hopeful things will change as people create a new normal post-pandemic. An example, he said, is how cleaners, grocery store workers and bus drivers are seen in a new light. He hopes income and safety measures increase for people doing those types of work.

"Our shift to the new reality offers us an unprecedented opportunity for significant change and long sought progress in working toward a more equitable and just society."

Moran said there have been mental health issues across all ages throughout the pandemic as well because of these effects. Moran hopes this shows the resiliency of the neighbourhood, but also hopes this puts a focus on the health disparities and inequalities in the city.

"Get more involved with trying to help this community access those services, lobbying for people to come in and and start a business in this community, or to talk to charitable organizations about the challenges."

The North Central Family Centre is accepting donations of financial help, masks, medical supplies and cleaning supplies to help community members.