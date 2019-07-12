'We're not alone': community rallies after bikes stolen from Regina outreach centre

Burt Adema paraphrased a verse from the Bible to explain how he felt about his community's generosity after an upsetting incident.

"We focus on lighting candles rather than cursing the darkness. If you read the Gospel of John, light came into this dark world and darkness does not put it out," said the executive director of the Indigenous Christian Fellowship.

"That's what keeps us going."

He says up to 10 bicycles were stolen on Wednesday from a locked storage unit on the outreach centre's property.

The bikes were going to be donated to people in need as part of the fellowship's Bicycle Recycle program. Adema said bikes are in high demand: nearly 200 people visited the fellowship in May looking for one.

But there was one bike in particular that was a major loss, he said. It was a three-wheel bike meant for an adult with mobility challenges.

"There are people who've got back issues, and health issues, and balance issues. They need those specialized bikes and they come in less frequently."

As a result, he said a person needing a three-wheel bike will need to wait for an undetermined amount of time to get one.

But since the theft, Adema said donations have been flowing in.

Up to 10 bicycles were stolen on Wednesday from a locked storage unit on the the Indigenous Christian Fellowship's property. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

Six bikes have already been donated to the fellowship, along with money and an offer to beef up the fellowship's security system, he said.

"Certainly myself [and] my staff, have heard the voices of support. Whether it's people just giving us a word of encouragement, people dropping off replacement bikes ... or new bikes," he said.

"We're not alone. There are people of goodwill in our community. We will work with them to continue to bless the community."

He said he hopes to give out the donated bikes later this summer, but they're still in need of more — especially a three-wheeled bike.

The Bicycle Recycle program has given out more than 4,200 bicycles since 1998.

More resources needed

Adema said crimes like bike thefts and break and enters seem to be more common in the neighbourhood recently.

But it's not just North Central.

Shayna Stock, executive director of the Heritage Community Association, said her community is seeing in increase in similar crimes as well.

She said she has noticed people in Heritage feeling a "higher level of discomfort" and are more on guard when it comes to their belongings.

Shayna Stock says people are proud to live in the Heritage neighbourhood, but wants to see more resources for people dealing with addictions, poverty and mental health issues. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

Regina police statistics show that there have been 1,560 thefts from vehicles so far this year, compared to 1167 at this time last year.

However, the total number of break and enters so far this year is 940 compared to 994 last year at this time.

Stock and Adema both believe thefts from vehicles, among other crimes, is due to a lack of resources for people dealing with addictions, poverty and mental health issues.

Stock said another reason is due to a cut in the Saskatchewan Rental Housing Supplement, which was announced in 2018.

She said she would like to see more resources dedicated to programs like Housing First, which helps find housing for people without a home.

"There's a lot of pride in the community still and a lot of people still love this neighborhood and want to keep calling it home and are really invested in making it safer," she said.

Adema, meanwhile, said he would like to see more programs to help people struggling with addictions, as well as resources for young people living in poverty.

"Let's break the cycles, let's start being smart. Let's look around the world for solutions that work and let's adopt them," he said.