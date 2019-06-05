Family mourns 'irreplaceable' Eric Calibaba after fatal crash near Weyburn

Eric Calibaba's absence at the family cabin is beyond heartbreaking, his brother-in law Danny Jewitt says.

For years, the Calibaba family and friends have come together at Katepwa Lake, Sask. The place has always felt like home. Now it has become a place of mourning and remembrance.

Calibaba and his father-in-law, Dale Chessall, were killed in a crash on Highway 13 east of Weyburn on Saturday.

"It's such a tragic absence from the natural rhythm of this place, and then beyond his physical absence it is the terrible sadness of his loss beside Charissa and Vanna," said Jewitt, who spoke Wednesday on behalf of the family. He's known Calibaba for more than 15 years after marrying his eldest sister.

Charissa Calibaba was Eric's wife and Vanna is their newborn daughter.

Eric Calibaba's brother-in-law said Calibaba (pictured with wife Charissa) was an 'adoring husband' who genuinely loved his life and the people in it. (Submitted by Chanelle Morin)

Jewitt said the grief is immense — but perhaps no one is affected more deeply than Charissa, who was deeply connected to both men who died that afternoon.

"Charissa lost her husband, her high school sweetheart, her best friend, her devoted partner who adored her, the father to her child — as well as her dad," he said, adding it's going to be a long road ahead for healing.

Jewitt said Calibaba was over-the-moon in anticipation of fatherhood.

Vanna was born with complications on Mother's Day. The family spent anxious days in the NICU, but were able to bring her home a few weeks ago and began to navigate the ins and outs of parenthood.

Eric Calibaba is remembered as a person who changed the lives of people he came into contact with. (Submitted by Chanelle Morin)

Calibaba was one of five siblings and was a "devoted, loving uncle" to his many nieces and nephews, Jewitt said, adding he had a certain way with people in and beyond the family.

"Eric was one of those people who brought out the best in people. He was able to love people where they were at and make them feel so special," Jewitt said.

"That was his gift."

Jewitt's voice trembled as he said, "there aren't many people like Eric Calibaba and everybody that knew him and knows him feels that in their heart."

Pictured from left to right is Eric Calibaba, his dad Tim Calibaba, his brother Adam Calibaba and Jeff Calibaba, his uncle. (Submitted by Chanelle Morin)

He called Calibaba an adoring husband, a fierce hockey player, a gentle uncle and a hard worker who genuinely loved his life. Still, Jewitt was uncertain that he could find the words to describe Calibaba's presence or the weight of the loss.

The family is proud of who Calibaba was as a person and the legacy he has left behind.

Two online fundraising campaigns were launched in the wake of the fatal collision.

One is in memory of Chessall on behalf of his wife, Barb, as well as his son Dylan, daughter Charissa and granddaughter.

The second is in memory of Calibaba, to help his widow and their daughter in the days to come.

Both fundraisers have surpassed their goals, with the one for Calibaba soaring past $94,000.

Jewitt said the family is so grateful for everyone who has reached out and donated to support the family.

"We're proud of the man that he was and we're proud that people would feel that it's worth giving."