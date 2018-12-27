Sask. community mourns 3 killed in crash on Christmas Day

The hockey rink in Balcarres was open Thursday afternoon for anyone who needed a place to mourn a young hockey player and two other community members.

Teagen Hollinger, 16, died in a fatal head-on collision alongside his mom, Christine Keller, and her partner John Bellegarde early Christmas morning.

Police said a half-ton truck heading north crossed over the centre line on Highway 10 and collided with a southbound SUV west of Melville, Sask.

Hollinger, Keller and Bellegarde were all passengers in the SUV. The 18-year-old driver of the SUV, also from Balcarres, was injured and taken to hospital.

The 26-year-old driver of the truck was treated and released at the scene. RCMP say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

People were invited Thursday afternoon to come down to the rink in Balcarres to be together.

"We really feel it's important that they have a chance to get together to be able to share how they've felt about Teagen, to draw strength from each other and from the community itself and know that nobody's alone in this situation," said Shayne Stoll, one of many who helped organize the event.

"If they want to come and skate, they want to play some shinny, they want to just visit — that's a place for them to go and do that. They want to be together."

He was very special young man and the community will never be the same without him. - Shayne Stoll

Stoll knew Hollinger well from years of coaching him in sports and from being in the community. Stoll said his son and Hollinger were the same age.

Stoll said Hollinger wore number 31 and was a goalie this year for the Fort Qu'Appelle Midget Fort Knox.

"He was very special young man and the community will never be the same without him," Stoll said.

He described the teen as open, honest and loving.

"My son, and all of my son's friends, they all knew that, and it's such a mark on all of us to have someone like that in our lives."

Stoll said Hollinger was well-known in the area and called him "a son of the community and the surrounding communities."

Stoll described Hollinger's mom, Keller, as an advocate in the community who took an active interest in her children's activities and friends.

"Her door was always open to all the young people in the community. They knew it was a place they could go to gather and be taken care of," he said.

"This was a great loss on so many levels."

Balcarres Mayor Kent Esplin said the tragedy will leave a hole in the town.

"It's bad anytime — but it's especially bad on Christmas day," he said. "It's just tough when you lose an entire family."

Balcarres is about 85 kilometres northeast of Regina.