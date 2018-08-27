'I couldn't believe it': Regina community garden gets $90,000 grant

The Grow Regina community garden is one step closer to getting a centrepiece gazebo they've been working for.

The garden has received a $90,000 grant from the Co-op.

"I couldn't believe it," said Victor Cicansky, a contributing artist to Grow Regina.

A model of the gazebo Victor Cicansky is designing for Grow Regina. (Submitted by Victor Cicansky)

For several years, Grow Regina has wanted to add a gazebo to the community garden, with Cicansky tasked with creating it.

"This community garden is different from all community gardens I've seen," he said.

The garden consists of art, such as sculptures, along with growing vegetables.

"It gives people a sense of beauty of the garden and the power of art," he said.

It's a place where food can be combined with art, and the gazebo could help facilitate that combination, he added.

Victor Cicansky is a celebrated Regina artist. (Submitted by Victor Cicansky)

Cicansky says the gazebo will have numerous functions, one of which could be chefs holding culinary demonstrations using vegetables grown in the garden.

"I think it's perfect," he said.

Thanks to the grant, Cicansky says the gazebo could become a reality by next year.

This isn't the first time Cicansky has worked with an architectural piece.

"I actually cornered the market on outdoor toilets," he said with a laugh, referring to art pieces he created as a teenager for a community garden that didn't have indoor plumbing.

"I wish one of those pieces survived," he said.

