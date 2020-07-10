Sask. Water Security Agency says record-high water levels possible in some areas

Saskatchewan's Water Security Agency (WSA) is warning people about high water levels and fast currents in multiple areas of the province.

The North Saskatchewan River around Prince Albert is flowing quickly and expected to peak Friday. This is mainly due to runoff from Alberta combined with recent rainfall around North Battleford. The water poses a safety risk and could damage property, the WSA said.

There is also an advisory in place for the Churchill River System, which WSA spokesperson Ron Podbielski said is the most concerning area.

Peak flows are expected in early July for the Beauval area and mid-July for Lac Ile-a-la-Crosse. They are expected to approach the record levels set in 1974.

Highway 165 near Beauval is already starting to flood. (Submitted by Sask. Water Security Agency)

Flows into Reindeer Lake are at a record high and the lake is currently at full supply level.

The WSA said the high flows from Whitesand Dam, combined with flows on the Churchill River, will result in the highest flows on record at Island Falls and Sandy Bay.

Podbielski said most of these areas should peak around July 20 or 21.

"The real thing that could very much assist is if we had some drier weather over the next 10 to 14 days. That would help with keeping those levels down," he said.

"Of course the risk on the other side is if we continue to see the moisture it does complicate the situation and it does increase the possibility that some infrastructure would be flooded."

The Beaver River is seen here closing in on Highway 165 on June 22. (Submitted by Sask. Water Security Agency)

Any landowners near the Beaver River are also being told to prepare for potential impacts to property.

Podbielski said Saskatchewan Public Safety, the Ministry of Highways, SaskPower and the communities have been preparing.

"Northern communities are certainly familiar with this due to past years that had flooding incidents and so they've really done a lot of preparation for what is a very dynamic and unpredictable situation," said Podbielski.

"We've got existing high moisture levels and then the wild card is we really don't know what the precipitation is going to be like as we head toward some of those peak levels in those northern communities."

Flooding in the village of Green Lake. (Submitted by Sask. Water Security Agency)

Podbielski said multiple communities have built berms and placed sandbags around the water.

He also warned that any swift moving water presents a danger, so people should be careful.

"Caution is always advised on waterways ... but the risk becomes much higher and you can get yourself into a dangerous situation much quicker," he said. "Extreme caution is advised."

Sandbags have been put around Ile-a-la-Crosse to protect the community from flooding. (Submitted by Sask. Water Security Agency)

Three people are believed to have drowned in Saskatchewan so far this summer.

If swimming, Podbielski suggests people stick calmer areas — like beaches and lakes — and practise good water safety.