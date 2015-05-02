Committee looks into permanent public washrooms for downtown Regina

The operations and community service committee in Regina are meeting tomorrow to discuss the possibility of building accessible public washrooms in the downtown area.

A pilot project for possible washrooms was approved by city council in October 2019 but put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The need for public washrooms in the vicinity of Victoria Park and Pat Fiacco Plaza has become more apparent during the pandemic, according to a report from city planning & community development to the operations and community service committee.

The pilot project would have seen temporary washroom trailers located in the area, but city administration is recommending the city instead commit to the design and construction of a permanent washroom facility.

The recent adoption of the Winter City Strategy underscored the need, the document said.

"Such facilities are intended to contribute to the quality of life in the city and to support the activation of the downtown, helping to create a complete, livable, healthy, accessible, inclusive community for all of Regina's residents and visitors," the document said.

The structure would cost $50,000 for design, $500,000 for construction and $37,000 a year in cleaning costs, according to the report from city planning & community development.

It said there would be separate costs for security to lock and unlock the facility every day and to address any security concerns.

There are two public washrooms available currently in downtown Regina, in City Hall and the Regina Public Library main branch.

The committee will discuss the recommendation of washrooms being designed in 2022, with construction starting in 2023.

"Currently, capital funding for the design and construction are accounted for in the Recreation & Culture Capital Plan," it said.