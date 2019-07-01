'Comfort them': 5 owners talk dogs and fireworks on Canada Day

Each year on Canada Day, people line the streets and parks in Regina and Saskatoon for the evening fireworks. As well, some pet owners bring their dogs while others keep them at home.

Here's what some dog owners in Regina's Wascana Park had to say about the dilemma of bringing them or missing out on the light display to stay home.

When it comes to Bentley, Jessa King's approach is to keep him and her household's other dogs in a quiet place.

"Just keep them inside and make sure they're not scared," she said. "Try and keep it quiet in your house."

"Give them lots of treats and comfort them," King said.

Bruiser went running after fireworks in Regina's Wascana Park. This year, he'll be kept home, his owner said. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Last year, Rob Marion and his wife brought their dogs Bruiser and Cheche to the show at Wascana Park.

"We're just watching the fireworks and our dog, she just freaked out," Marion said. "She was running all over the place. We couldn't catch her."

The dog jumped out of their arms and was eventually caught after running free for a bit. This year, they're not planning on coming down to the park.

Che-che is kept in a bag close to her owner at the busy Canada Day celebrations in Wascana Park. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

When it comes to advice, Marion said all pets are different.

"Just keep him on a tight leash in case they run off," he said.

Last year, Alf took off running during the fireworks. This year, he'll be kept at home, his owner said. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Leslie DeMars took her dog, Alf, to the fireworks before but it wasn't a pleasant experience.

"We had a situation last year where she took off," DeMars said. "I had to chase her for hours."

Her advice for new owners is to stay home and cuddle with them to keep them safe.

Oliver's owners bring him to the park but on a short leash. They keep him close to them to cuddle during the fireworks. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Joseph Hatfield brought Oliver to the park after keeping him at home for misbehaving. When they're out now, it's on a tight leash.

"Just a little pull on the leash to bring him right back to our side and made him learn that he's got to stay by our side unless we let him go further," Hatfield said.

They keep him calm during fireworks by keeping him close, Hatfield said.

"He curls up on my lap and he literally shivers and shakes like a leaf," he said.

2019 is Millie's first Canada Day. She will be at home with her owner, Kacey Park. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Tonight will be the first time Kacey Park's dog Millie experiences Canada Day.

"We're probably going to keep her at home try and get her under some blankets. Give us some treats to keep her calm," Park said.

Park's advice for first-timers is to keep the pooch at home for the first year.

"Don't start out bringing your dog straight to the fireworks," she said. "See how they respond to the noises from [home]. And next year you can figure it out from there, judging by how they responded."