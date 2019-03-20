The lights are shining brightly in my face and all I can make out are the shadows of expectant strangers, inviting me to make them laugh.

Comedy's a tough nut to crack. I want to admit to these folks that as a wife and mother, my natural talents are likely more suited to making others cry.

But it's too late now. I'm on stage for my first stand-up comedy routine and I'm garbling my way through all of my deepest fears and inadequacies, my memories of growing up in an Indian household in Canada.

I hear some laughs and it buoys me. Thank goodness most people seem to think an overcooked East Indian accent is hilarious.

The University of Regina's comedy class wrapped up its session with a stand-up routine at the Revival Music Room on March 12. (Trevor Hopkin/University of Regina Photography Dept.)

The Revival Music Room in Regina is packed, a boozy, convivial atmosphere permeating the air, as friends and family gather to hear their loved ones crack jokes. I'm here alongside the students of Comedy 101, a crash course on stand-up comedy offered through the University of Regina.

The students are a surprising mix of people. They're not all class clowns. Some seem quiet and introspective; others have a bawdier sense of humour. But they're all just ordinary people who have their own reasons for wanting to bring laughter into our lives.

There's Kennya Bhimji, whose set focuses on her unusual name and the agony of having guys on Tinder continually approach her with not-so clever lines starting with, "Hey Kennya/can ya (insert inappropriate sexual act)?"

Then there's Paula Grassing, a suburban mom who puts lipstick and tequila on top of her list of favourite things, before children, obviously.

"After all, there would be no children without the lipstick and tequila," she jokes.

Paula Grassing has taken the University of Regina's comedy class twice, and has parlayed her natural sense of dark humour into performing regular stand-up routines in Regina. (Trevor Hopkin/University of Regina Photography Dept)

There's Scott Symonds, who explains to me he joined the class after a string of dark moments.

"I've had some major health problems, a bunch of surgeries in six years, and last year I lost my father and I've been having trouble coping with it," he said.

When he saw an advertisement for the university's lifelong learning class, he thought it would be a good way to get past self-pity.

"There's been times where I didn't think anything would help," he said. "But this class has helped me see there's dark times, but there's always light, right?"

Comedy class instructor Darrel Lawlor kicked off the night with a routine of his own. (Trevor Hopkin/University of Regina Photography Dept)

The crowd at the Revival is gentle. They're dealing with comedy virgins, as local comedian Shawn Koch jokes, and as he says, it's going to be a bloody mess.

Some amateurs struggle with that delicate line to walk to get a laugh without offending. A couple of jokes are sexist, gross or rude.

I ask class instructor Darrel Lawlor: Can you really teach humour? After a brief pause to reflect, Lawlor said, "No. I don't think so."

But the comedy class is set up for people who want laughter in their lives, to learn the mechanics and rhythm of delivering punch lines.

"You have to have a sense of humour to want to take the class," he said.

It might sound daunting to do a comedy routine in front of 100-plus people, but the crowd is receptiv, and all the comedians get laughs on stand-up night, said Lawlor.

"It's like they climbed Mount Everest, that feeling they had when they're done."

The students seem to agree they've gotten something positive out of the experience.

"I just felt like I had just hit a homerun," said Symonds, saying his first time on stage with a mic was "unbelievable."

Lilly Singh is a Canadian who rose to prominence on YouTube, with her fame leading to a new gig on an NBC late night show. (Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Growing up, I never thought a curvy or loud East Indian girl could be a star. Now Mindy Kaling's busted through comedy doors armed with chicken wings, while YouTube sensation Lilly Singh has just been announced as the new host of an NBC late night talk show.

It's a new world, one where comedians like Hannah Gadsby and Hasan Minhaj have made Netflix gold out of using humour to skewer prejudices.

I decide to follow their footsteps, and lean into some of my childhood fears and inadequacies of being weird and different, of growing up in a household where a normal Saturday involved singing Indian devotional songs in a public park, praying no one would see me and decide I was part of a cult.

A funny thing happens during my routine. With every joke, I'm kissing away bad memories and insecurities, acknowledging how silly it is to take anything but matters of life and death seriously. And when I hear a laugh or two, I realize there could be a funny person in me after all, past all the layers of stress, anger and resentment, obviously.

Maybe it's not quite like I climbed Mount Everest. Maybe it's more like getting to the top of Mission Hill — with the use of a chair lift, of course — and realizing the view's not bad when you're on top and laughing.