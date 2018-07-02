Comedian makes Sask. stops during cross-Canada tour on motorcycle

Michelle Christine is in the middle of a very unconventional comedy tour.

The stand-up comic from Ajax, Ont. had to pack light. Rather than taking a plane, bus or van, she decided to take her motorcycle on the road.

She said she's had a motorcycle license for about ten years but mostly stuck to the big city of Toronto.

Inspired by the documentary series Long Way Round on Netflix, Christine decided to take her BMW F-700 GS on long-distance trip.

"I thought, man, I love to travel, I love riding motorcycles, I love Canada, I need to do a cross-Canada comedy tour on a motorcycle," she told CBC Monday. "All the stars aligned this summer for me to be able to make it happen."

She started her tour in St John's, N.L. on June 4. In a few short weeks, she's made stops in Nova Scotia, P.E.I., New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba. This week, she's heading into Saskatchewan as she passes the 20-show mark.

Michelle Christine is playing two free shows in Saskatchewan this week including one in Regina and one in Saskatoon. (Michelle Christine motorcycle) The last time Christine came to the province was four years ago during her Weather Permitting comedy tour.

While she is alone on the open road, she does have a crew with her. But it is unconventional too. Rather than being there to help her set up at shows or to pick her up when it rains, they are filming a documentary on her journey.

It's a production she is funding herself using her own money and some she raised through a GoFundMe.

"They are just kind of the invisible hands that are filming when I'm riding, filming me when it's inclement weather, filming the shows," she said. "I thought, this was such an incredible experience, riding a motorcycle probably around 15,000 kilometres, doing about 40 shows across Canada ... and meeting people and having amazing, unique experiences."

Some of those experiences include being taken in for the night by a family in Durham, Ont. who owns a survival zombie camp, which she got to check out after her show, and seeing lightning strike the road in front of her while she was driving in a storm.

You can catch Christine at Shannon's Pub in Regina on Monday night and Black Cat Tavern in Saskatoon on Tuesday to hear more about her "100 per cent crazy" adventures. Both shows are free to the public.