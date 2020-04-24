RCMP commissioner to review watchdog report on Colten Boushie case on weekend of Dec. 4

The RCMP's response to a watchdog report about the Colten Boushie case will be on commissioner Brenda Lucki's desk on Friday, Dec. 4, Lucki says.

Lucki will read it over that weekend before signing off on it, she said.

"I am committed to get the report on Dec. 4, work through the weekend on it and make sure that I'm prepared to release it this year, shortly after that," Lucki told a member of parliament Wednesday, when asked about the status of the report put together by the federal Civilian Review and Complaints Commission (CRCC).

Boushie, a 22-year-old member of the Red Pheasant Cree Nation in Saskatchewan, was shot and killed in Gerald Stanley's farmyard in August 2016. Stanley was charged with murder and manslaughter, but was acquitted of both by a jury.

The CRCC probed the conduct of RCMP officers who investigated the death. Among the issues was the RCMP informing Boushie's mother of his death during a tactical search of her home.

The CRCC report and the RCMP's response were due to be made public in the summer, but the Globe and Mail reported that nothing had been released.

Three weeks ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was frustrated by the delays and asked Public Safety Minister Bill Blair to look into the status of the review.