Winter storm closes roads, knocks out power in southeast Sask.

SaskPower employees were out early Sunday morning managing widespread power outages in southeast Saskatchewan following a winter storm that also forced the closure of several stretches of roadway in the area.

Power outages are affecting residents northward of Esterhazy and as far west as Minton Lake and Beaubier.

SaskPower crews retreated Saturday night despite multiple outages remaining in the southeast corner "due to strong winds and hazardous work conditions," and were going to continue their tasks Sunday morning.

10:18 PM: out in the morning when it is safe to do so. Customers experiencing outages should be prepared power to remain off overnight. Updates on estimated times to restore power will be provided as crews are able to assess damage. Thank you for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skoutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skoutage</a> 2/3 —@SaskPower

The crown utility posted an update on Twitter at 2:39 a.m. Sunday that crews had been dispatched to an outage reported east of Kamsack.

The power at Affinity Place, the home of the Estevan Bruins, was powerless for a portion of Saturday night.

According to the Bruins' Twitter, the SJHL team's game against the Flin Flon Bombers was nearly postponed until Sunday because of the power outage.

⚡️POWER OUTAGE UPDATE ⚡️<br>The power has been restored again! We will resume again shortly, however if the power goes out again, the game will be postponed until tomorrow at 2pm. <a href="https://t.co/QdaSUK6FwJ">pic.twitter.com/QdaSUK6FwJ</a> —@estevanbruins

Several cross-province border ports to Manitoba were closed on Sunday due to poor driving conditions, according to the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline.

Highway 8, running parallel to the Manitoba border, is closed to north of Moosomin. Several other stretches it crosses, including Highway 1, 13, 18 and 48 are all closed to traffic along the eastern border due to the poor winter driving conditions.

At about 10:10 a.m. Sunday, weather warnings remained in place for communities in the southeast region, including Estevan, Moosomin and Carlyle — but Environment Canada said it's likely those will be removed from the public alerts page shortly.