2 people taken to hospital after collision between tractor-trailer and bus

2 taken to hospital and others with minor injuries treated at the scene

CBC News ·
A collision between a tractor-trailer and a bus in Kerrobert, Sask., that sent two people to hospital with injuries is being investigated by the RCMP. (CBC)

RCMP are on the scene of a collision between a tractor-trailer hauling grain and a bus carrying oilfield workers, which took place at the northwest edge of Kerrobert, Sask., Friday evening.

The collision occurred a little after after 5 p.m. CT  at the intersections of Highway 21, 31 and 51, according to RCMP.

Two people were taken to hospital for treatment with as yet-undisclosed injuries, while others were treated at the scene of the crash for minor injuries.

The intersection will be closed for several hours, while a collision analyst examines the scene.

Kerrobert is located about 180 kilometres west of Saskatoon. 

