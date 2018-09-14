2 people taken to hospital after collision between tractor-trailer and bus

RCMP are on the scene of a collision between a tractor-trailer hauling grain and a bus carrying oilfield workers, which took place at the northwest edge of Kerrobert, Sask., Friday evening.

The collision occurred a little after after 5 p.m. CT at the intersections of Highway 21, 31 and 51, according to RCMP.

Two people were taken to hospital for treatment with as yet-undisclosed injuries, while others were treated at the scene of the crash for minor injuries.

The intersection will be closed for several hours, while a collision analyst examines the scene.

Kerrobert is located about 180 kilometres west of Saskatoon.