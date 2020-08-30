Three separate collisions restrict traffic on Saskatchewan highways
Collisions happened near Moose Jaw, Cochin and Pelican Narrows
Three separate collisions on Saturday closed down sections of highways in different parts of Saskatchewan.
Just before 9 p.m. CST on Saturday Pelican Narrows RCMP were called to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 135 about 20 km north of Highway 106.
Highway 135 was blocked in both directions overnight but has now been re-opened to through traffic.
Around 7:30 p.m. CST Saturday North Battleford RCMP were called to a single vehicle collision on Highway 4 north of Cochin.
A section of the highway was closed overnight but it has since reopened.
On Saturday afternoon another collision blocked the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 about 10 km east of Moose Jaw.
A detour is in place, but RCMP are asking motorists to use alternate routes if possible.