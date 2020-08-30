Three separate collisions restrict traffic on Saskatchewan highways

Three separate collisions on Saturday closed down sections of highways in different parts of Saskatchewan.

Just before 9 p.m. CST on Saturday Pelican Narrows RCMP were called to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 135 about 20 km north of Highway 106.

Highway 135 was blocked in both directions overnight but has now been re-opened to through traffic.

Around 7:30 p.m. CST Saturday North Battleford RCMP were called to a single vehicle collision on Highway 4 north of Cochin.

A section of the highway was closed overnight but it has since reopened.

On Saturday afternoon another collision blocked the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 about 10 km east of Moose Jaw.

A detour is in place, but RCMP are asking motorists to use alternate routes if possible.