1 man dead after collision between car and 5-ton transport truck east of Saskatoon

One man is dead after a five-ton transport truck and a car collided on Saskatchewan's Highway 5 on Thursday afternoon.

Saskatoon's fire department got a 911 call around noon reporting a crash approximately 10 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

The caller told the dispatcher that a Ford Taurus had been badly damaged in the collision, and two people were trapped inside the smoking vehicle.

Emergency crews were sent to the scene, and found the male driver of the car was dead. His female passenger needed to be removed from the vehicle.

The driver of the transport truck had already exited the truck and was checked for injuries.

A STARS helicopter lands on the highway to fly a passenger to Saskatoon's Royal University Hospital. (Submitted by Saskatoon Fire Department)

Fire crews worked to stabilize the car, before stripping the roof and the passenger side door to get the woman out safely. A STARS helicopter landed on the highway, flying the patient to the Royal University Hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP are investigating the collision.