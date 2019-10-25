Regina cop fired after pleading guilty to beating up teen will keep his corporal job

A fired Regina Police Service corporal who pleaded guilty to assaulting a 13-year-old boy has successfully appealed his dismissal from the force.

Colin Magee was fired by Regina police chief Evan Bray in August of 2020.

At that time, Bray said he found Magee unsuitable for police service and dismissed him.

Magee appealed that decision and a hearing officer has ruled that Bray had not established that Magee's conduct was a serious departure from the expected standards and behaviours of a police officer.

Bray says he accepts the hearing officer's decision but needs to figure out what Magee's work assignment will be based on his record.

Assault charges

Magee has been a corporal at Regina Police Service for 18 years.

He was charged in July 2017 with assault while on duty in December 2016. The charge was withdrawn after the case went through mediation.

In April 2019, Magee was charged with two counts of common assault after an internal process found two alleged assaults in the Regina Police Service's detention area on Sept. 26 and 27, 2018.

Warning: video contains profanity, contents may offend

Police officer receives conditional discharge after boy, 13, assaulted News 1:57 Regina police officer Cpl. Colin Magee has received a conditional discharge for the assault of a 13-year-old boy. 1:57

On Sept. 27, 2018, a 13-year-old was in custody after being arrested by police for outstanding warrants. Magee was logging the youth's items when he questioned the youth about one item.

The youth did not elaborate and the two went back and forth until Magee walked out from behind the desk, grabbed the youth by the scruff of his neck and forced him to the ground. All of this was caught on camera from multiple angles.

Magee pleaded guilty to assault in that case.

Judge Murray Hinds said he found Magee's assault on the minor "unprovoked and "unnecessary."

He was granted a conditional discharge by a judge in 2019.

Magee was found not guilty of the other incident, which involved a 42-year-old man.