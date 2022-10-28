Regina blues star Colin James to headline Grey Cup kickoff party

The Grey Cup Festival in Regina will get started with an artist rooted in the Prairies.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Thursday that Colin James, the eight-time Juno-award winning musician from Regina, Sask., will headline the festival's kickoff party.

The all-ages party begins at 5 p.m. CST on Nov. 16 in the REAL District's International Trade Centre and will be free to enter.

Craig Reynolds, Saskatchewan Roughriders president and CEO, would not say who would be performing at the Grey Cup halftime show. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Fans are still waiting to hear who will take the stage during the Grey Cup halftime show. That artist will be announced next week, according to Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds.

"The halftime act has been secured, I can confirm that, by the CFL," he said. "We're really happy with where they landed."

He was tight-lipped at the news conference on Thursday, not confirming or denying most of the artists suggested by reporters, but he did confirm that it wouldn't be children's entertainment band The Wiggles.

"Although our festival event is very family friendly, we have not taken it that far," Reynolds laughed.

Grey Cup festival

The Grey Cup will make its first public appearance on Nov. 15 in Saskatoon as part of a youth event.

A convoy of trucks will then bring the trophy from Saskatoon to Regina's REAL district for the kickoff party headlined by James.

There will be a host of events over the following days as part of the Grey Cup Festival, leading up to the Grey Cup game on Nov. 20.

The festivities will include an Super Smash Bros Ultimate esports competition with a $50,000 prize pool and team party rooms where attendees can join like-minded fans from across the CFL.