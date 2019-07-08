Man dead after single-vehicle crash near Coleville, Sask.

A 32-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning about two kilometres north of the Coleville, Sask., access road on Highway 21.

A northbound vehicle went into the east ditch and rolled, according to an RCMP news release.

The driver was declared dead on the scene.

Police are not releasing the man's name at this time. The collision is still under investigation.

Coleville is about 180 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.