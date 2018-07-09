City of Regina spending $3M to realign Eastgate Drive, Coleman Crescent intersection

The City of Regina will begin the first phase of its $3 million realignment of the Eastgate Drive and Coleman Crescent intersection on Monday.

The move is planned to improve traffic flow.

"The realignment will ensure continued access to local businesses and neighbourhoods in the area," a notice on the city's website says.

The city was getting complaints from residents and business owners back in 2015 when construction was underway which would have cut off access to Eastgate Drive from Coleman Crescent.

The city later approved $1.5 million for a temporary bridge to allow access to the businesses north of Victoria Avenue at Coleman Crescent.

The city's notice also adds that work on the project will be in phases and that "resident impact will be minimal in the early stages of work."

If more traffic restrictions are put in place, the city will notify people at that time.