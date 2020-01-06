Sask. weather outlook: Deep freeze expected to return by Friday
Dry but mild weather was recorded for December in much of the province
After a very warm start to 2020, the cooler weather is poised to make a comeback.
Temperatures should fall to the minus 20s Monday night and remain at or below seasonal for the next few days.
Watch for the return of the deep freeze by Friday with temperatures falling towards the minus 20s or colder.
We will see some more precipitation to the province, with 10 to 15 centimetres possible in central Saskatchewan and five to 10 centimetres possible further south Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Record dry end to 2019
The last month of 2019 was an incredibly dry one in Saskatchewan, with some areas in the south only receiving about 10 per cent of the usual precipitation for the month according to climate normals.
Yorkton was the driest, with only 2.3 millimetres of precipitation in the entire month, making it the driest December in the 83 years of records for the town.
Temperatures in December included large swings from cold to warm in southern Saskatchewan.
Monthly statistics showed most areas averaging two degrees or so above normal for mean temperatures but day to day temperatures showed more variation.
In the south, December started with a very warm week. Temperatures climbed towards the freezing mark through most afternoons and lows stayed in the lower minus double digits.
Then came the deep freeze. Temperatures plummeted for the week of Dec. 9, with non-stop extreme cold warnings in place in northern Saskatchewan.
The pendulum did swing back though, with temperatures soaring through the holidays, melting away snow.
The cold weather is expected to return this week.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.