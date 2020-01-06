Sask. weather outlook: Deep freeze expected to return by Friday

After a very warm start to 2020, the cooler weather is poised to make a comeback.

Temperatures should fall to the minus 20s Monday night and remain at or below seasonal for the next few days.

Watch for the return of the deep freeze by Friday with temperatures falling towards the minus 20s or colder.

We will see some more precipitation to the province, with 10 to 15 centimetres possible in central Saskatchewan and five to 10 centimetres possible further south Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Steady snow looks to move into the province Tuesday night into Wednesday. (Christy Climenhaga/CBC)

Record dry end to 2019

The last month of 2019 was an incredibly dry one in Saskatchewan, with some areas in the south only receiving about 10 per cent of the usual precipitation for the month according to climate normals.

Yorkton was the driest, with only 2.3 millimetres of precipitation in the entire month, making it the driest December in the 83 years of records for the town.

Most areas in Saskatchewan saw their top 20 driest Decembers on record. (Christy Climenhaga/CBC)

Temperatures in December included large swings from cold to warm in southern Saskatchewan.

Monthly statistics showed most areas averaging two degrees or so above normal for mean temperatures but day to day temperatures showed more variation.

In the south, December started with a very warm week. Temperatures climbed towards the freezing mark through most afternoons and lows stayed in the lower minus double digits.

Mean temperatures averaged a couple degrees above normal in most of the province. (Christy Climenhaga/CBC)

Then came the deep freeze. Temperatures plummeted for the week of Dec. 9, with non-stop extreme cold warnings in place in northern Saskatchewan.

The pendulum did swing back though, with temperatures soaring through the holidays, melting away snow.

The cold weather is expected to return this week.