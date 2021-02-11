Cold snap forces school bus cancellations across Saskatchewan

Several school divisions in Saskatchewan have cancelled bus service for its students due to persisting cold weather.

All school buses and para transit for Regina Public and Regina Catholic schools were cancelled Thursday morning due to the extreme wind chill values. All schools remain open.

Saskatoon Public School Division has also cancelled all its bus services as temperatures felt as cold as -54 C with the windchill. All schools are open and classes will run as scheduled.

Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division, which serves Prince Albert and other areas, also cancelled all buses.

The Prairie Valley School Division cancelled bus routes transporting students within the Regina and Indian Head weather tower. Schools remain open, and buses are expected to resume operation in the afternoon.

The Prairie South School Division, which serves Moose Jaw and surrounding areas, has also cancelled bus service for Thursday. Schools remain open.

The bitterly cold air will remain over the Prairies for the rest of the week and the weekend, says Environment Canada.