Temperature records break as winter cold takes early aim at Sask.
Previous records date back more than 75 years
Saskatchewan is experiencing its first blast of arctic air for the winter, with four temperature records broken and another tied Thursday morning as a result.
Nipawin dropped to –29.9 C, breaking its old record by a full degree. Outlook and Rosetown broke their old records by nearly two degrees, hitting –26.3 C and –29.0 C respectively. Meanwhile Kindersley hit a new all-time low of –28.9 C.
Saskatoon tied its old record of –28.9 C.
All of the old records were set in or before 1945, with the oldest being Saskatoon's, which was set in 1902.
Similar cold is expected Thursday night into Friday morning, with central Saskatchewan bearing the brunt once again.
Overnight lows are expected to drop to between –25 C and –30 C. Wind chills will makes conditions feel like they're into the –30s. Frostbite will be possible in just minutes.
The cold is fairly unusual for this time of year. Kindersley and Rosetown's high of –18 C on Wednesday was nearly 20C below normal. Both Regina and Saskatoon were about 15 C below normal Wednesday, as well.
With a forecast high of -15°C, tomorrow could be <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Regina?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Regina</a>'s coldest Nov 10th since 1911. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YqrWx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YqrWx</a> <a href="https://t.co/IFOro4iYyC">pic.twitter.com/IFOro4iYyC</a>—@YQR_Weather
A trough in the upper atmosphere dragging down arctic air, reinforced by intense high pressure at the surface, caused this cold snap.
High pressure will dissipate by early Friday, just in time for a ridge in the upper atmosphere to move in, bringing a slow but steady warm-up to the province.
Temperatures could be back into the minus single digits by early next week, but that will come along with cloudier conditions and possible light snowfall.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?